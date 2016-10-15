Smart on Webb's 37-yard reception: 'We called a call that we thought was best for the screen'

Ralph Webb took the short reception and scurried to his right into some open space down the right side of the field.
The next thing anyone knew, the Vanderbilt running back was picking up a chunk play for 37 yards on a third-and-12 – moving the Commodores from the Georgia 48-yard line to the 11. Judging by the pickup, it appeared the Bulldogs weren’t ready for the screen.
In actuality, they were.
“We came on the sideline and talked that they were struggling on third down and couldn’t protect,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “So what’s the answer for that? A screen. So we called a call that we thought was best for the screen.”
The play proved pivotal as it helped set up what would wind up being the deciding touchdown from Khari Blasingame in Vanderbilt’s 17-16 victory over Georgia.
The play came within the first five minutes of the fourth quarter so there was plenty of time to recover, although the Bulldogs would wind up unable to do so. As Smart said, Webb’s screen changed the course of the game.
Smart figured the screen was covered as he had a defender assigned to Webb. But as the play developed, the man assigned to Webb got caught up in traffic, which allowed Webb to spring for the big gain.
“It was disappointing because it was a call we practice for the screen,” Smart said. “(Defensive coordinator) Mel (Tucker) had actually told them, ‘The next third-and-long we’re going to call this.’ We’re calling for the screen. That was really a momentum swinger.”
The play accounted for 21.6 percent of Vanderbilt’s offensive output as the Commodores finished the win with only 171 total yards.
Smart was clearly upset afterward about giving up the big play.
“To be honest guys, they should not have gotten 100 yards against our defense,” Smart said. “We have a better defense than their offense and we didn’t do it. That play was a big swinger.”
