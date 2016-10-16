Five things we learned in Georgia's stunning loss to Vanderbilt

Georgia wasn't supposed to lose to Vanderbilt. Not this Vanderbilt team.
James Franklin had Vanderbilt performing well back when he was the head coach, to the point where the Commodores had consecutive 9-4 seasons. But head coach Derek Mason, a great defensive mind, hasn't had nearly the same kind of success.
While his teams have played inspired football on the defensive side of the ball, he hasn't been able to put together much on offense. And that showed by only putting together 171 total yards against Georgia.
Yet Vanderbilt won 17-16. It was a quite the joke for Georgia to have lost, but something that is, in fact, a reality. Seven games in, this team is rounding into shape. And the bigger picture isn't good.
Here are five things we learned about Georgia following Saturday's loss.
Georgia continues to get out-coached in big moment again
First, it was Tennessee head coach Butch Jones who skillfully put a pooch kick return unit on the field, without Georgia adjusting accordingly. On Saturday, it was Mason calling a timeout after Georgia showed a play with two motions -- Isaiah McKenzie from the slot to tailback and Jeb Blazevich to the line of scrimmage to seal the edge.
Mason called the timeout and adjusted accordingly. He still showed the inside blitz, likely knowing he'd then get the pitch to McKenzie. And from there, he trusted the best player on the field of the day, inside linebacker Zach Cunningham, to run down McKenzie and make the game-winning play.
That's exactly what happened, with the Georgia coaching staff left wondering how it once again got beat by the other sideline in real time.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has taken a lot of heat for this game and deservedly so. But he is a first-year head coach learning on the fly at a major SEC program. It's not his fault that athletics director Greg McGarity and the big-money donors wanted him. But at some point he will have to show improvement and produce.
There's no doubt that Smart is a great defensive coordinator. But he certainly has a lot to learn about being a head coach, especially in those crucial moments with games on the line.
Georgia continues to play to level of competition
Georgia beat Nicholls State by two points. (Nicholls State lost to McNeese 38-13.) Georgia beat Missouri by one in the closing minutes. (Missouri has been blasted by West Virginia, LSU and Florida by a combined 76 points.)
Georgia actually out-played the SEC East's best team at the moment in Tennessee and still managed to lose 34-31. (Tennessee just got demolished by Alabama 49-10, indicating the divisional gap between the East and West.) And Georgia just lost to Vanderbilt by a point. (Vanderbilt suffered close losses to South Carolina and Kentucky, and was blown out by Georgia Tech.)
The Bulldogs have a problem when it comes to playing to the level of its opponent. Thirty-three of Georgia's players on the roster held Alabama offers out of high school. You can't say there's a definite talent gap between the Bulldogs and the rest of the SEC East
Georgia, which returned a plethora of contributors from last year's team, has not been able to put anyone away while playing to the talent level across the field.
It's concerning and generally reflective of coaching that Georgia has put in the kind of performances it has.
Running game hasn't returned after all
After a strong showing against South Carolina, in which Georgia's rushing attack accounted for 326 yards, the Bulldogs were held to a season-low 75 yards. After taking a couple steps forward, the ground game took a step back Saturday.
Now, Mason is a great defensive coach. But Vanderbilt has not had a great defense this season. Kentucky ran for 258 yards on the Commodores the week before. This had the makings of another big rushing performance for Georgia.
Instead, the Bulldogs couldn't establish the run and got owned on the edges. Nick Chubb was held to 40 yards and Sony Michel just 25. Georgia football used to be synonymous with running the football down opponents' throats. It's been hot and cold all year long.
Georgia finally has a kicker
The top positive to take out of Saturday's game was the fact place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship made all three of his field goals. It also marked the first time that Georgia got a field goal from over 30 yards in a game, with Blankenship hitting ones from 36 and 45 yards out.
The confidence Blankenship earned with field goals seemed to take over on kickoffs as he ended the day with three touchbacks.
Georgia struggled in the kicking game all season to this point. And more importantly than the field goals is if Blankenship can start consistently hitting touchbacks. The worst phase of Georgia has been its kickoff coverage unit, which means touchbacks could limit the opportunities for opposing teams to break big plays.
Eason's more comfortable at home
In front of a friendly environment, quarterback Jacob Eason has proven to be much more reliable as a passer.
Including Georgia's opener against North Carolina in Atlanta, Eason is 63-of-100 passing for 892 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. In true road games, Eason is 50-of-108 passing for 474 yards, four touchdowns and three picks.
This means Eason is averaging 223 yards in front of a home crowd compared to 158 on the road. The eye test backs this up as Eason has seemed more comfortable in the pocket at home rather than away.
Eason will continue to learn how to play on the road as he develops, but it's a good sign that he's at least being more consistent as a passer when he's in front of a home crowd.
Comments