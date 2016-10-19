Smart mum on potential suspension status of Patrick, Smith

Any suspension to Georgia inside linebackers Natrez Patrick and Roquan Smith remains unknown.
Head coach Kirby Smart did not divulge any potential punishment for Georgia's top two inside linebackers during his weekly appearance on the SEC coaches teleconference. Smart noted that the coaching staff is still trying to obtain more information about the incident.
Patrick and Smith both received a visit from police Saturday evening after a McWhorter Hall resident assistant reported a smell of marijuana coming from Patrick's dorm room.
"Right now, really all I can comment on is we're continuing to gather information," Smart said. "We'll handle everything appropriately in due time. But I don't have a timeline for that right now."
Neither player was arrested as police determined there was no marijuana of testable quantity on the premises.
Patrick denied using marijuana but said he and Smith smoked Black ‘N Mild cigars.
Police searched the dorm room and found confiscated the following objects: A bottle of Arizona strawberry iced tea with a hidden compartment Patrick said was used to hold marijuana when he’s been in possession of it in the past, a green “smoke buddy” to help mask the smell of marijuana, tobacco gutted from Black ‘N Mild cigars, several lighters and towels that were pushed up against door cracks.
