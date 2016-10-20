Georgia’s location a factor in Tyler Taylor’s recruitment

Georgia is once again inside Gwinnett County hoping to add another four-star recruit.
Looking for depth at the position, head coach Kirby Smart and his staff are actively recruiting four-star Tyler Taylor out of Lanier High School.
At the linebacker position for the class of 2017, some of the most nationally recognized names include five-star Nate McBride and four-star Kenney Britt. Taylor goes a bit unrecognized.
But that doesn’t faze him and it serves as a motivation tactic to improve and make himself known within the collegiate ranks.
"It doesn’t matter if I’m well known by the media or not once I go to school," Taylor said. "I want to go make myself known."
Although he’s not yet well-known by fan bases and media, Taylor does currently hold 26 college offers by Power 5 programs and is rated as a four-star recruit, according to the 247Sports.com composite. In addition, Taylor is ranked as the 12th-overall inside linebacker prospect nationally and the 29th-overall prospect within the state of Georgia.
With a long list of offers, Taylor has recently had to narrow his choices down. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker told The Telegraph that his top-six programs include Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
Taylor plans to venture to Tuscaloosa this weekend to take an unofficial visit to Alabama. The Crimson Tide’s program is attractive to many of highly-touted recruits and the same holds true for Taylor.
"At Alabama, they’re known for winning," Taylor said. "That’s a factor, and they also push you to your limit in order to make you the best player. I like the competition at Alabama. There are a lot of people that are scared of it in my opinion, but I want to take it full on."
Taylor also has interest in Alabama’s rival Auburn. Gus Malzahn’s program has recruited well within Taylor’s high school recently as five-star defensive tackle Derrick Brown was a part of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class. The Auburn coaching staff has shown interest in adding to the collection of Lanier alumni.
The Tigers’ program is attractive to Taylor as he feels like it connects on a personal level. Recruits feel special when programs have concern with the human aspect of a player rather than solely focusing on football. Taylor believes that’s what makes Auburn an attractive destination.
"The coaching staff is great, and they’re like a family," Taylor said. "I have a great relationship with (linebackers coach Travis) Williams, and he’s young so I feel like I can relate to him a lot. Also, as a team, Auburn is on the rise."
Georgia was next on Taylor’s list, and is an important target for Smart as he tries to draw as much talent within the state as possible. With 10 commitments within the state of Georgia for the class of 2017, the method of focusing on in-state talent is of importance.
For Taylor, he recognizes the current struggles that the Bulldogs are enduring, with three losses entering the latter stages of the season. But the recruiting class ranks third nationally, and Taylor believes that the young talent on the roster foreshadows a bright future for the program.
"Being from Georgia is plays a big role in potentially playing for Georgia," Taylor said. "I know they aren’t winning a lot of games, but they’re a young team and the games are close. I think that’s a pretty good sign."
Taylor recently took a trip to Athens to take an unofficial visit for the Bulldogs’ game against Tennessee, and although Georgia fell short, the coaches’ efforts after the heartbreaking defeat were appreciated by Taylor and nearly 50 other prospects in attendance.
"On my visit, I liked that the coaches still came out and thanked the recruits for visiting, despite losing to Tennessee," Taylor said. "That means they really care about the recruits."
LSU is also an enticing destination for Taylor since it’s a program with a winning legacy. Despite the recent dismissal by head coach Les Miles, who remained with the program for 11 years and brought a national championship, Taylor still believes in the outlook of the program.
He added that Miles did not recruit him. Instead, defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was active in his recruiting. Therefore, his interest in the program will not change unless a new staff is brought in under Miles’ successor. Also, the opportunity to bring the program back to relevance is one that Taylor could look to take advantage of.
"LSU is a historic program and they’ve always been good," Taylor said. "They haven’t been the team that they’ve been the last few years, and bringing them back to power is on my mind."
Taylor lists four teams within the SEC in his list of top-six programs, but rounds it out with two teams in the Big 12. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will be in competition away from the gridiron as in-state rivals, vying for Taylor’s services.
The Sooners have given a bold pitch to the Lanier linebacker, with recent success to back up their promise.
"I like the coaching staff at Oklahoma, and they’re reputable for winning a lot of games," Taylor said. "This season is like a rebuild for them, so I’m not too worried. (Head coach Bob Stoops’) pitch was that they would give me a chance to play early, and that’s nice."
Oklahoma State rounded out Taylor’s list of contenders in no specific order, and he said that he enjoys being around the Cowboys’ coaching staff led by Mike Gundy.
Taylor plans to make his decision quite soon, prior to the beginning of high school basketball season. Basic factors will go into his decision as the prestige of the athletic program is of utmost importance.
"I focus on the relationships with the coaching staff and whether the scheme fits my style of play," Taylor said.
