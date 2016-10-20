Smart doesn't expect reshuffling for Georgia's offensive line during bye week

Georgia hasn’t been able to run the ball consistently through the first seven games.
While the Bulldogs churned out 289 rushing yards against North Carolina and 326 against South Carolina, Georgia has only managed an average of 150.8 yards on the ground in the other five games it’s played. The Bulldogs are also coming off of a performance against Vanderbilt in which they were only able to rush for 75 yards.
Although run-game issues have persisted at times, head coach Kirby Smart doesn’t envision any personnel switches at this time.
“I don’t expect reshuffling,” Smart said. “Now, we’re reshuffling in practice, to look at some guys in different places with moving guys, that kind of thing. We’re getting a lot of reps with guys in alternative positions because of the risk of injury.”
Georgia has gone with the same starting lineup in every game – left tackle Tyler Catalina, left guard Isaiah Wynn, center Brandon Kublanow, right guard Lamont Gaillard and right tackle Greg Pyke. Dyshon Sims has rotated in and Solomon Kindley played one play against Missouri.
For now, it does not appear any tweaks will be made to the offensive line during the bye week. Georgia did move Michael Barnett from the defensive line to offensive tackle but it would be tough to think he’d get a chance at playing time that soon.
Barnett could be in line for some developing and therefore a redshirt year before getting a chance to compete for a starting spot on the offensive line.
In the meantime, Georgia is using the bye to get the rushing attack back on track.
“We’re trying to get better fundamentally,” Smart said. “Again, it’s been week to week. It’s based on who we’ve played and our ability to run the ball.”
