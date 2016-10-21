Even Georgia doesn’t know ‘what awaits for us’

No one particularly has a pulse on Georgia’s program at the moment.
Sitting at 4-3 on its off week, the Bulldogs’ identity has yet to be defined. Twice, against North Carolina and South Carolina, Georgia ran the ball exceptionally well. They were embarrassed in a closer-than-expected win over Nicholls State and in a stunning loss to Vanderbilt.
Nothing went right when blown out by Mississippi. Although Georgia lost to Tennessee, it played an inspired style of football and came 10 seconds away from winning.
A lot of noise has persisted outside of the program following last week’s 17-16 loss to Vanderbilt. And even internally, Georgia is searching for answers to those same questions.
“The end-of-the-season goals, to be honest I really don’t know,” tight end Jeb Blazevich said. “I really don’t know what awaits for us. We’re obviously trying to win out. But for me personally, and I know for everybody on the team, it’s not about that. It’s about what we need to focus on today.”
That focus relies in a lot of areas that the Bulldogs have looked to correct throughout the bye week. Georgia has to figure out a way to run the ball consistently with more efficiency. In three games – North Carolina, Mississippi and South Carolina – the Bulldogs ran for 230 yards or more.
In the other four games, the Bulldogs have averaged only 131 yards on the ground.
The passing game has ebbed and flowed, evidenced by Jacob Eason throwing for 29 yards one week against South Carolina to 346 against Vanderbilt.
Defensively, Georgia has dealt with issues tackling the ball-carrier, even while holding Vanderbilt to just 171 total yards. The Bulldogs have also shown an inability to prevent big plays, which has been an Achilles heel for the defense all year.
The coaches have also made some decisions, whether in end-of-game play-calling or in time management situations, they’d probably like to have back, too.
“After the game we come in, and everywhere I’ve been, at (Florida State), Alabama, Miami Dolphins, that’s what coaches do. They sit around and second-guess and try to critique. That happens all the time,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said.
Georgia began the week with a corrections practice Monday and continued to work on fixing itself during the week. The Bulldogs also put in some practice time devoted to each of the five upcoming opponents, with the goal of familiarizing themselves with some basic concepts of each team before game-week preparations begin.
On Thursday, Georgia started working on Florida specifically. Inside linebacker Reggie Carter said the bye has given the Bulldogs time to reflect on what improvements are necessary.
“It gives everybody time to work on themselves and not really prepare for another team but to go back to basics and fundamentals so we can get better,” Carter said.
Five games remain for Georgia, with each one considered contestable given the other seven games it’s played.
Blazevich said he sees where an outsider might think Georgia could slack off based on how the season has gone thus far.
But Blazevich noted that he and his teammates will continue to work on ways to turn around what’s been a disappointing stretch.
“A lot of fans may be thinking, ‘Hang your head,’” Blazevich said. "But it’s like, look, tomorrow we have a tough practice, what can I do better during that tough practice, what can I do for me to get better, so I can help the team so we can continue to salvage the season.”
