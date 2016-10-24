Kirby Smart gives injury update on Deandre Baker

Cornerback Deandre Baker is still recovering from an ankle sprain that sidelined him from Georgia's previous game against Vanderbilt.
Coming out of the bye, head coach Kirby Smart said there isn't much new information on whether Baker will be available for Saturday's game against Florida. He was able to do some jogging last week, although Smart called the injury, which occurred in practice prior to Georgia' 17-16 loss against Vanderbilt, a "nasty sprain."
Baker is one of Georgia's starting cornerbacks and earned that job going into the Tennessee game. He started against the Volunteers and South Carolina before suffering the injury.
This season, Baker has recorded 13 tackles, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.
