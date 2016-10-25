Asked about Tucker's performance, Smart says, 'I don't get into evaluations in mid-season'

Georgia’s been a mixed bag on defense through seven games.
On one hand, the Bulldogs rank 20th nationally by allowing 339.7 yards per game and have totaled an SEC fourth-best eight interceptions. But Georgia’s defense has also allowed 26.4 points in an average of just under 25 on-field minutes per game. It also ranks seventh in the SEC with 14 sacks, with eight of those coming against South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
There’s been a healthy balance of good and bad on the defensive side of the ball, which led a reporter to ask head coach Kirby Smart this question: How would he evaluate defensive coordinator Mel Tucker through his first seven games at Georgia?
“I don't get into evaluations in mid-season,” Smart said. “I don't think that's as critical right now. I think the most important thing is our preparation and that's what I'm evaluating is are we preparing properly, are we getting the right reps, are we looking at the right things that they're doing, seeing the right percentages of their personnel groupings. I think that's the most important part.”
As for Tucker's thoughts on his own performance, that'll remain unknown as well since Smart prohibits his assistants from speaking with reporters during the season.
While Georgia’s defense has struggled at times, mostly against Missouri (471 total yards) and Mississippi (510), there have been signs of improvement over the past two weeks.
The Bulldogs limited South Carolina to only 30 rushing yards in a 28-14 win. While Georgia inexplicably lost to Vanderbilt 17-16, the Commodores were only able to account for 171 total yards. Vanderbilt got 10 of its 17 points thanks to blunders from Georgia’s special teams, which set the Commodores up in excellent scoring position twice.
But it’s obvious that South Carolina and Vanderbilt aren’t up to the level of Florida, Georgia’s opponent on Saturday. After getting quarterback Luke Del Rio back from a knee injury, the Gators posted 523 total yards in a 40-14 win over Missouri.
So while defensive improvement has been noticed over the past two weeks, it’s tough to determine whether Georgia can sustain this against tougher competition. Its game against Florida will certainly be a good gauge of that.
“They've definitely improved on their execution,” Smart said. “Some of that could be about we're seeing less stuff. But at the end of the day we've tried to simplify and play fast and get guys to play the right way. The numbers have shown that that's been a help, but we've also probably played guys that were not as good offensively.”
Comments