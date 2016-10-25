Blankenship's improvement coming at a good time for Bulldogs

One area Georgia got a little more clarity on entering its bye week was at place-kicker, given the performance from Rodrigo Blankenship against Vanderbilt.
Blankenship hit three field goals in Georgia’s 17-16 loss to the Commodores, with his longest booming through the uprights from 45 yards out. Blankenship also tallied three touchbacks, which was welcomed considering the woes the kickoff coverage team has endured throughout the season.
Blankenship, who replaced William Ham as Georgia’s place-kicker after the Missouri game, has steadily built up his confidence as it’s clear he’ll continue to be Georgia’s starting kicker.
“Yeah, you know, he looked better the week of that game,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “We felt good going into practices that week that he had improved.”
The fact that Blankenship hit kicks from 45 and 36 yards away was huge, considering the Bulldogs hadn’t hit a field goal from longer than 30 until the Vanderbilt game.
Smart said Blankenship does need to work on kickoffs so that touchbacks can become more of the norm. With Georgia ranking 126th in ESPN’s special teams efficiency, Blankenship could come up big if he can keep the ball away from Florida kick returner Antonio Callaway, who’s already scored a touchdown in this phase in 2016.
“(Blankenship’s) still gotta improve on his kickoff consistency and that's very integral to our success is the hang time that he gets and not hitting flat kicks and putting them in the right spot,” Smart said. “But he's consistently done that. He did a nice job last week, and I think he's starting to gain some confidence in that area. We certainly need for him to.”
