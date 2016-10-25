Kirby Smart thinks Deandre Baker (ankle) will be able to play Saturday

Deandre Baker’s chances of playing against Florida are continuing to rise.
Following Tuesday's practice, head coach Kirby Smart said he thinks the starting cornerback will be able to contribute against the Gators. Baker was working in with the first team at cornerback. While he didn't appear to be full-go at the moment, Baker was moving around fairly well.
"I do think he's going to be able to play," Smart said.
Baker missed Georgia’s previous game against Vanderbilt due to an ankle sprain, one that head coach Kirby Smart previously called "nasty."
Baker started Georgia’s games against Tennessee and South Carolina before spraining his ankle in a practice leading up to the Vanderbilt game. He was previously wearing a walking boot on his left leg and needing a crutch to get around.
"I wouldn't say he's 100 percent," Smart said. "We're hoping he continues to improve. We've GPS-monitored him so we don't run him down. He went from not doing anything to jumping back in there."
For the season, Baker has 13 tackles, one pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
