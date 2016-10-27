Class of 2018 recruit ‘blown away’ by Georgia

Georgia is building an attractive product for high school prospects as it builds for the future, with its pitch being one that impressed four-star wide receiver Joshua Moore.
Moore, a class of 2018 prospect out of Yoakum, Texas, received an offer from the Bulldogs a week ago after staying in contact with the coaching staff for over five months.
"It meant a lot," Moore said. "We’ve built an incredible relationship and I can definitely see myself playing there in two years."
Georgia will use every opportunity to invite prospects to campus and in mass quantities, as was seen when the program invited over 50 recruits to the Tennessee game. For Moore, he was given the opportunity to spend more one-on-one time with the staff.
The 6-foot-1, 168-pound receiver made the trip to Athens over the summer, and Moore praised many of the amenities and opportunities that Georgia’s program offered.
"I was blown away by the campus and overall environment," Moore said. "The facilities were great and the coaching staff showed me ton of love as soon as I got there. That meant a lot to me."
Wide receivers coach James Coley, who passed along the offer to the Lone Star State prospect, has played an integral role.
Coley has been successful in adding offensive playmakers since taking the job at Georgia, with four wide receiver pledges in the class of 2017. Moore believes he has the traits to back up that success.
"Coley is a great coach. He’s a funny guy, cool to vibe with and easy to talk to," Moore said.
The Bulldogs are having a less than ideal first season under head coach Kirby Smart, and there is a concern that the struggles may scare away recruits.
Moore isn’t one of those worrying and believes in the prestige of the staff.
"They’ll pull through, I have no doubt," Moore said. "The coaching staff is very good and the players work hard in practice."
Georgia adds to a list of 38 scholarship offers for Moore. The lengthy list is justified by his performance at the prep level. Moore ranks as the eighth-overall prospect in the state of Texas, and the 11th-overall wide receiver prospect nationally, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. Moore also amassed 368 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his sophomore campaign, while seeing time at quarterback and cornerback as well.
Moore indicated he doesn’t have a set list of contenders but has a few schools that have emerged from the pack. In addition to Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas A&M are among those he’s highly considering.
And while many recruits are swayed to play in-state at the collegiate level, Moore said that’s a non-factor as he plans to keep his options wide open.
Moore originally planned to commit over the summer but he has since decided to let things play out a bit more and announce on the big stage.
"I was set to commit on July 18," Moore said. "Instead, I’ll move it to Jan. 7, 2018 at the Army All-American Bowl. Georgia has even told me to get further along through high school rather than push my commitment."
There is plenty of time for Moore to evaluate his options and build upon his list of offers. While making his decision, certain factors are taken into account.
"I want great academics, interest to be shown from the coaching staff and early playing time," Moore said. "I want to see everything before making anything official."
