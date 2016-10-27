Reggie Davis on Vandy kickoff return: 'I should've let it go'

Reggie Davis is not one to make excuses.
So when the senior receiver was asked about what happened on a kick return to open the second half of Georgia's 17-16 loss to Vanderbilt, in which he caught the ball near the sideline and stepped out of bounds at the 3-yard line, Davis owned up to the mishap.
"I should’ve let it go," Davis said. "Bottom line, should’ve let it go."
With Georgia backed up, it was ultimately forced to punt out of its own end zone. The Commodores were then able to convert the subsequent good field position into three points.
A year ago, Davis was in a familiar predicament on a punt return against rival Florida.
At the end of the first quarter of the Gators' 27-3 win, Florida punter Johnny Townsend boomed a kick inside of the Georgia 5-yard line. Davis lost sight of where he was and fielded the punt. He muffed the catch, however, which the Gators recovered for a touchdown.
Davis said he still remembers that play and how crucial it was early on. While he's not taking punt returns anymore, with Isaiah McKenzie and Terry Godwin ahead of him in this department, he's confident this kind of miscue won't happen in this year's game.
"Our special teams coordinator (Shane Beamer) has everything under control," Davis said. "We’re not worried about anything. We’re just practicing hard trying to become the best we can be."
As a receiver, Davis has six catches for 86 yards this season. It can be argued that he should have a lot more considering the number of times he's beaten opposing secondaries. Freshman quarterback Jacob Eason, however, has been unable to connect with the speedy Davis on many of those deep-shot attempts, which head coach Kirby Smart has previously described as "layups."
But as for special teams, Davis was asked if any jobs were up for grabs heading into the Florida game, considering the struggles the unit has endured to this point.
"That’s not my job to say anything about that," Davis said.
