Georgia-Florida game time, TV info, players to watch and what's at stake

Here is your primer for Saturday's game between Georgia and Florida.
Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. EST
TV: CBS (Verne Lundquist, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
Local radio: Macon -- 106.3 FM; Columbus -- 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Athens -- 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta -- 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)
Sirius/XM: 81/81
Weather: It should be a fairly nice, and warm, afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s. Wind shouldn’t be much of a factor and, as of Friday morning, there’s a zero percent chance of precipitation.
Georgia coaches: Head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, special teams coordinator Shane Beamer.
Florida coaches: Head coach Jim McElwain, offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, defensive coordinator Geoff Collins, special teams coordinator Greg Nord.
Georgia's season thus far: The Bulldogs (4-3, 2-3 SEC) dropped a stunner to Vanderbilt 17-16 two weeks ago. It was a game Georgia dominated on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. The Bulldogs have also lost to Mississippi and Tennessee while beating North Carolina, Nicholls State, Missouri and South Carolina.
Florida's season thus far: The Gators (5-1, 3-1) drubbed Missouri 40-14 in their previous time out before getting a bye last week. The only game Florida has lost this season was to Tennessee, with the Volunteers rallying to a 38-28 win. Otherwise, Florida has beaten everyone else and is in first place in the SEC East.
Series history: Georgia leads the overall series 50-42-2, which includes a 43-40 mark in Jacksonville. Florida, however, does not count Georgia’s 52-0 win against Florida in 1904, the first-ever game in the series, which was played in Macon. Florida has won the previous two games and has claimed 20 of the past 26.
Last meeting: Florida blew out Georgia 27-3, with former head coach Mark Richt making the since-scrutinized decision to start Faton Bauta at quarterback.
Georgia’s key offensive players: RB Nick Chubb, QB Jacob Eason, TE Isaac Nauta, RB Sony Michel
Georgia’s key defensive players: DL Trent Thompson, ILB Roquan Smith, ILB Natrez Patrick, OLB Lorenzo Carter
Florida's key offensive players: QB Luke Del Rio, WR Antonio Callaway, RB Jordan Scarlett, RB Lamical Perine
Florida's key defensive players: CB Jalen Tabor, CB Quincy Wilson, LB Jarrad Davis, LB Alex Anzalone
The key for Georgia: Georgia will need to come out sharp, limit the mental mistakes and eliminate penalties. The Bulldogs have yet to play a full four quarters of football this year and are coming off a bad loss to Vanderbilt. If Georgia can stay sharp throughout, then it should be in this game late. But in addition, the Bulldogs will need a strong showing from running back Nick Chubb and for the defense to disrupt the Florida passing game.
The key for Florida: Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee and South Carolina showed the Bulldogs are vulnerable against the pass. With Del Rio back under center, the Gators are in a much better position to offer offensive balance. Del Rio has thrown for 998 yards and seven touchdowns but has thrown five picks. He’ll need to limit the errant throws and keep the Georgia secondary on its heels. The Florida defense will look to take away Georgia’s run game and force freshman Jacob Eason to beat them through the air.
What a win means for Georgia: A win could potentially save Georgia’s season from hitting rock bottom. Being 5-3 with a win over rival Florida sure beats 4-4 and not knowing what’s next. What appeared to be a stay-the-course season early on has turned into a full-on transition year, and therefore the Bulldogs need to hope for all the wins they can get.
What a win means for Florida: If Florida loses it will no longer be in control of the SEC East. Therefore, you can bet Tennessee fans will be cheering really hard for the Bulldogs. But even if Florida wins, it still has Arkansas and LSU left on the schedule, so it’s not like the Gators have an easy road to the SEC East title. But a win over Georgia would continue to keep Florida in the lead for the time being.
