Georgia aims to carry over pass rush improvements against Florida

Georgia linebacker Lorenzo Carter came oh so close to making several big plays early on this season.
There was no better play to summarize Carter’s opening four games than one from the Bulldogs’ loss to Ole Miss. With 10:24 left in the second quarter, Carter dogged Rebels quarterback Chad Kelly, setting up for what appeared to be Carter’s first sack of the year. Instead, the near-sack went awry and turned into a 55-yard pass and seven more points for the Rebels in a blowout victory. It was a play that summed up the early portion of 2016, as the 6-foot-6 Carter missed out on turning in a momentous play for the Bulldogs all too often.
Carter left the Ole Miss game without any sacks or tackles for loss through four games, which was a far cry from what was expected from his junior season.
“It's always frustrating to miss a sack and seeing how close it is,” Carter said. “It hurts, but we're out there flying around, trying to make plays and trying to win the game. If I don't make the sack and we still win the game, I'm perfectly fine with it.”
That pattern of missed plays, however, sure seems like something Carter has now left behind.
Since the 31-point loss to the Rebels, Carter has compiled four sacks in three games. His best performance was in Georgia’s last game against Vanderbilt, which saw Carter turn those nearly-made plays into highlight reel material. Carter walked away with two sacks in the loss, showing once again that his slow start to 2016 was just that.
“'Zo's came on, came a long way,” linebacker Davin Bellamy said. “I told Zo when he was getting all this bad rep about not having any sacks, 'Man, you should have had three last week.’ Right now, you add three to the four he's got and he's leading the SEC in sacks.”
Bellamy complemented Carter for his pass rush improvement, but he’s right there with his teammate in that regard. Bellamy exited the loss to Ole Miss with a half-sack after four games. Since that time, he’s moved that tally up to two-and-a-half sacks. Together, the duo are first and second on the team in that stat category.
“All the plays were there to be made,” Bellamy said. “We were just this close to making them. I knew eventually we'll make those plays.”
As valuable as those performances were against the likes of South Carolina and Vanderbilt, the Bulldogs will really need such play against Florida on Saturday.
Florida boasts an offensive line in which the smallest listed starter, guard Tyler Jordan, stands 6-foot-4 and 309 pounds. The Gators’ linemen have proven to be as reliable as they are big, as they stand 12th in the nation and second in the SEC with only six sacks allowed through six contests.
Behind that polished line is sophomore Luke Del Rio, who has already proven himself to be a quarterback who won’t flinch just because players like Carter and Bellamy come crashing in.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has emphasized all season that sacks aren’t everything when it comes to making quarterbacks uncomfortable, and he pointed that out once again when discussing Del Rio. He explained that rattling the former Alabama quarterback takes more than a few hits over the course of 60 minutes; it will take knocking passes to the ground as well as changing up coverages throughout the game.
“He’s been standing behind a pocket all his life and he’s seen quarterbacks take hits,” Smart said. “He understands where to go with the ball, and as soon as he sees the coverage, he knows where to go. He’s taken some shots on film where people are coming free at him and he holds in the pocket and throws the ball well.”
The jump in production by Carter and Bellamy is something that has been hard to ignore over Georgia’s last three games. Having said that, Smart made it clear that the Florida matchup will really demonstrate whether the pass rush has improved or had been merely taking advantage of weaker competition.
“I'll feel a lot better if they're able to affect this group with the protection that they've got than over the last two (opponents),” Smart said. “We'll find out. It will certainly be more of a challenge.”
