Georgia's Deandre Baker (ankle) makes trip to Jacksonville

Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker was able to practice all week. His head coach, Kirby Smart, said he thought Baker would be able to play against Florida but never gave official word on it.
Baker's chances of playing are even greater now that he was able to make the trip down to Jacksonville for Saturday's game.
Baker, who sprained his ankle in practice before Georgia's 17-16 loss to Vanderbilt, is likely to play considering he made the trip. But pre-game warm-ups could be a deciding factor for Baker, who started games against Tennessee and South Carolina.
Smart previously described Baker's injury as a "nasty sprain."
A notable freshman who made the trip is receiver Tyler Simmons, who has seen some playing time of late. Simmons switched his jersey from No. 3 to No. 87, likely due to the possibility of playing on the same special teams unit as linebacker Roquan Smith.
A notable freshman who did not make the trip is offensive lineman Solomon Kindley. Kindley would otherwise still be in line for a redshirt season except for the fact that he played one snap in Georgia's 28-27 win at Missouri.
