Five things to watch during Georgia's game against Florida

Greetings from EverBank Field.
Georgia and Florida, the two conference rivals that hate each other, will take the field Saturday after having a bye week. Both teams figure to be well rested, with Georgia rather injury free. Florida's run game took a hit by losing Mark Thompson for the game due to a misdemeanor marijuana possession citation, to which he was suspended for.
But the Gators still have their top two running backs at their disposal.
Florida leads the SEC East with only one conference loss, and a Georgia win would be big news for Tennessee and, yes, even Kentucky.
Here are five things to watch in Saturday's game between Georgia and Florida.
Will Georgia be able to run the ball?
The Bulldogs have not been able to consistently run the ball, with the team combining for only 75 yards on the ground against Vanderbilt.
While Georgia ran the ball well against North Carolina, South Carolina and Mississippi, it's struggled in other games. Being able to open holes, whether it's through traditional sets or by spreading the Gators out, will be imperative for the Bulldogs.
Nick Chubb hasn't played in this game since 2014 and was able to have success then, albeit in a losing effort. He'll look to try and establish a ground presence for a team that hasn't been able to do so in every game. Being able to do so against a Florida front seven that's holding teams to only 119.7 rushing yards per game could prove difficult for Georgia.
Will Georgia be able to pass the ball?
OK, the other aspect of Georgia's offense has a bad matchup as well.
Florida has one of the best secondaries in not only the SEC but in the entire nation. Cornerbacks Jalen Tabor and Quincy Wilson have been a formidable duo against just about every opponent, with the secondary holding teams to only 132.8 yards per game -- good for second-best in the country.
Georgia has a true freshman at quarterback in Jacob Eason and he'll need to have the game of his life to find success in the air against the Gators. And the wide receivers will certainly need to help him out as well.
With the issues Georgia's run game has had, the Bulldogs could turn to Eason with hopes that his big arm can equalize Florida's talent in the back end.
Will Georgia be able to stop Florida's run game?
Statistically, it would appear the Gators haven't been impressive running the ball. They rank 12th in the SEC with 181.8 rushing yards per game, with games against Massachusetts, Tennessee and Vanderbilt bringing their stats down.
But in other games, Florida has been able to go for over 200 yards on the ground. While Thompson won't be available, Florida's top two backs, Jordan Scarlett and Lamical Perine, will still be around to take carries. Both backs have been impressive at times, although Georgia has been able to limit opposing runners.
The Bulldogs have held teams to just 111.1 rushing yards per game, so this could be an area Georgia can key in on.
If Georgia is able to limit the Gators through the air, perhaps Florida's offense can turn into a one-dimensional group.
Will Georgia be able to stop Florida's passing attack?
Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio has been impressive at times, more so with his ability to stand in the pocket and deliver throws while under pressure.
Del Rio is averaging 249.5 yards per game and is coming off of an impressive performance against Missouri. Georgia's secondary has been prone to the big play and Antonio Callaway's speed on the outside could be tough to combat.
Georgia will need to limit big plays through the air to keep the Gators in check. With Florida's defense being as strong as it is, the Bulldogs will need to match that same kind of effort on this end of the football as well to keep the score close.
Will Kirby Smart get his first win against Florida?
Georgia's first-year head coach didn't beat Florida as a player until his third season. He'll hope to get the job done in year one, especially with his team at 4-3 entering the game.
The last time a first-year head coach at Georgia defeated Florida was in 1989, when Ray Goff got the job with a 17-10 victory.
With the way Georgia's season has gone thus far, Smart would love to match this feat while getting his team back on track.
Comments