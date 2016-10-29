Five at the half: Notes and thoughts at halftime of Georgia's game against Florida

Here are five notes at the half, with Florida leading Georgia 14-10.
Eason starts strong, fades a tad
Georgia needed its young quarterback to come up big early and he most certainly did.
With Georgia trailing 7-3, freshman quarterback Jacob Eason took a sack for a loss of 11 yards to close out the first quarter. Then he rallied the offense with a 38-yard throw to receiver Terry Godwin on a third-and-8.
Eason was also able to extend a play to his left and ultimately find receiver Riley Ridley for a touchdown. Eason’s start was much needed for an offense that’s been up and down without much balance all season long.
And coming into this game, Georgia knew churning out yards would be tough against this Florida defense. Eason’s ability to do so was huge for the Bulldogs.
But as the second half went on, and with Georgia getting away from Eason as it’s go-to offensively, he was unable to keep a rhythm going. Starting 5-of-7 for 80 yards and a touchdown, Eason only completed two of his next nine throws.
Eason finished the first half 7-of-16 passing for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Del Rio doesn’t start strong
Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio, conversely, did not have a good start to this game.
Del Rio was off target early and couldn’t find a rhythm offensively. A lot of that, however, can be credited to a defense that had a lot of routes covered, forcing Del Rio into holding the ball, throwing it away and the occasional bad decision.
One such bad decision came early on in the first quarter, with Del Rio lofting a soft ball to the middle of the field. Dominick Sanders was in position to make the interception and ran it back deep into Florida territory, which led to a Georgia field goal.
Del Rio also had tight end DeAndre Goolsby wide open in the flat for what could’ve been a first down and possibly a bigger play. But Del Rio held the ball and never noticed Goolsby until it was too late. He threw the ball in that direction, but not until a Georgia defender was able to recover and ultimately knock the ball out.
Del Rio’s first-half stat line ended 8-of-15 passing for 84 yards and an interception.
Gators unable to run
In addition to locking down Del Rio, Georgia’s defense was suffocating against the Florida rushing attack.
A week after the Gators ran for 287 yards against Missouri, Florida’s backs only totaled 44 rushing yards in the first half. The longest run of the half was only 12 yards and from Jordan Scarlett.
The Bulldogs were able to control the edges, which prevented Florida from being able to bounce anything outside.
Scarlett did punch in a 2-yard touchdown late in the first half.
Predictable play-calling pattern
After Georgia scored its touchdown from Eason to Ridley, its next two series went three-and-out.
And the manner they went three-and-out was quite perplexing. Granted, the following drives did start from the Georgia 12- and 20-yard lines, the Bulldogs went run-run-pass on three consecutive plays each drive.
Florida was already doing a good job against Georgia’s running game, and it does make sense to go with the two runs on the first series to see if Florida’s loosened up due to Eason’s arm.
But doing so again took away from what was the best manner of offense for Georgia in the first half.
Georgia’s run game struggles again
At the half, Georgia only totaled 11 rushing yards on 12 carries. At times it seemed like Georgia was trying to force the issue, which turned into wasted downs.
Whether it was through a traditional set or spread out, the Bulldogs couldn’t find any space to run.
It makes you wonder whether the Bulldogs will give the keys to Eason in the second half to move the ball offensively.
Comments