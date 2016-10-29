Ridley leaves game with ankle injury

Georgia receiver Riley Ridley was forced to exit Saturday’s game against Florida due to an ankle injury.
Ridley was injured on what appeared to be a big gain for Georgia in the second half. Ridley had slipped wide open behind Florida’s secondary with quarterback Jacob Eason noticing this and throwing a deep ball down the right sideline.
But the ball was underthrown and Ridley was forced to adjust his body to the ball. In doing so, he tweaked his ankle and was unable to catch the pass. Trainers tended to him while he was down on the field, with Ridley later being able to walk off of it, although with a limp.
Early in the second half, Georgia announced Ridley would be “out for now.”
Ridley has been one of Eason’s go-to targets this season and scored Georgia’s touchdown in the second quarter.
Eason was able to extend the play to his left from Florida’s 14-yard line before finding Ridley breaking free for the end zone.
