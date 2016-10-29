Bulldogs Blog

October 29, 2016 6:01 PM

Ridley leaves game with ankle injury

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Georgia receiver Riley Ridley was forced to exit Saturday’s game against Florida due to an ankle injury.

Ridley was injured on what appeared to be a big gain for Georgia in the second half. Ridley had slipped wide open behind Florida’s secondary with quarterback Jacob Eason noticing this and throwing a deep ball down the right sideline.

But the ball was underthrown and Ridley was forced to adjust his body to the ball. In doing so, he tweaked his ankle and was unable to catch the pass. Trainers tended to him while he was down on the field, with Ridley later being able to walk off of it, although with a limp.

Early in the second half, Georgia announced Ridley would be “out for now.”

Ridley has been one of Eason’s go-to targets this season and scored Georgia’s touchdown in the second quarter.

Eason was able to extend the play to his left from Florida’s 14-yard line before finding Ridley breaking free for the end zone.

Related content

Bulldogs Blog

Comments

Videos

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

View more video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joins The Telegraph after spending the past two years covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.

Sports Videos