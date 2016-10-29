Sanders, Hawkins-Muckle sustain injuries in loss to Florida

Dominick Sanders’ day started off on a good note.
Atoning for an early facemask penalty, Sanders was able to record an interception after Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio dropped back to pass and lofted the ball over the middle of the field. Sanders was in position and stepped in to pick the pass off and returned it 31 yards to the Florida 25-yard line.
The defensive play helped set up a Georgia field goal, which gave the Bulldogs an early 3-0 lead.
But the early big play would wind up a highlight on what ended up being a dreary day for the Bulldogs in a 24-10 loss to the Gators. Sanders, who has been battling a shoulder injury throughout the season, missed at least two tackles, had the facemask penalty and was unable to finish the game due to a knee injury.
Head coach Kirby Smart said Sanders suffered an injury to his MCL, although he doesn't expect it to be serious.
"He should be OK," Smart said.
Sanders’ interception gave the junior from Tucker two interceptions for the season. Sanders now has 11 interceptions in his three-season career.
In addition to Sanders, both receiver Riley Ridley and defensive tackle DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle sustained ankle sprains.
Smart said Hawkins-Muckle has a "high ankle sprain" and that he doesn't know the severity of it. Hawkins-Muckle sustained the injury with just over two minutes to go in the game.
