Georgia's defense holds own while offense falters in Florida loss

As the minutes ticked by in Georgia's loss to Florida on Saturday, one side of the ball for the Bulldogs kept them within striking distance. The other side repeatedly failed to capitalize on those opportunities.
Although Georgia was unable to keep up with Florida in its 24-10 loss Saturday, the Bulldogs' defense put them in position several times to do so. Georgia stifled the Florida offense for a good portion of the contest, forcing six punts and allowing 231 yards while also sacking Luke Del Rio three times.
The only problem was the Bulldogs' offense was even worse, dealing out eight punts while managing only 164 yards.
"We can say that we can hold the best offenses, regardless of the playmakers they have," said Maurice Smith, who had four tackles and a sack. "The secondary did a great job, the front did amazing and the linebackers came up and made plays when they needed to. That's a thing we need to build off of."
The Bulldogs' defense dammed up the Gators offense for a good portion of the game and was able to keep the score within one possession until there was 3:11 left in the third quarter. As the defense thwarted the Gators' attempts to pull ahead, the Georgia offense sputtered along, never unable to take advantage. That dam eventually broke through for Florida in the fourth quarter, leaving the outcome of the game no longer in question.
According to defensive back Deandre Baker, the defenders never felt pressed by the offense's inability to put up points. After all, they have enough things to worry about.
"It's pretty easy to stay focused because we still have a job to do," said Baker, who finished with a game-high 10 tackles and one sack. "We can't really worry about the offense. (Head coach Kirby) Smart and (defensive coordinator Mel) Tucker, they do a good job of making us pay attention to the task at hand and what we have to do."
The defense was certainly the highlight for the Bulldogs, but the unit played far from perfect in the defeat. Stopping Florida on third down was chief among their issues, as the Gators converted nine times on 18 attempts. They also failed to create any turnovers despite Florida putting the ball on the ground twice in the game.
Georgia's inability to successfully flip the field on several third downs loomed large with Smart when it was all said and done.
"I thought defensively the kids played extremely hard, but the field position was just atrocious," Smart said. "Part of that field position was not only the kicking of our punting, but there was two third downs they converted. If we stop them, we get the ball in really good field field position.
"They convert third and 10, then we stop them later on, and we're backed up. We couldn't swing the field position early to help our offensive team. That's disappointing when you've got third-and-10 once in the first half and third-and-10 once in the second half and they convert them. We should do better than that defensively."
Smart was in no mood to pat the defenders on the back after the 14-point loss. That being said, he didn't shy away from saying that there is growth among those 11 on defense.
"This defense can be good, and they're getting better," Smart said. "These young d-linemen, they're getting better, the (line)backers are getting better. We're improving."
Baker reflected on the game in a similar manner to his head coach. Baker himself didn't have a perfect afternoon, as a pass-interference penalty in the third quarter gave Florida a great chance to put up points. However, he made several big plays in the game that kept Georgia's chances alive.
Those efforts by the entire defense wound up coming in a losing effort, but improvements all around could result in a different outcome soon enough.
"As a defense, we played a good game, but there's still plays we missed and things we could execute better," Baker said. "This week, we'll work harder and get ready for Kentucky."
