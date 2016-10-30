Grading the game: Georgia offense continues to struggle with identity

Here’s how Georgia graded out after its 24-10 loss to Florida.
Offense: D
A lot of credit should go to Florida’s defense, which once again stifled the Georgia offense from being able to do just about anything.
But the ineptitude of the offense was alarming. Afterward, head coach Kirby Smart said he thought the Bulldogs would be able to run the ball against the Gators and they could barely pick up inches at times. Georgia finished with 21 rushing yards on 19 total carries. Nick Chubb had nine carries for 20 yards and Sony Michel had 2 yards on three carries.
Brian Herrien totaled 4 yards on two carries while Jacob Eason and Reggie Davis combined for -5 yards.
Prior to head coach Kirby Smart’s hire, Georgia was known as a downhill run-first program. Georgia is anything but that now.
Everyone knew Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason would have a tough time throwing against Florida’s vaunted secondary. But after starting 5-of-7 passing for 80 yards and a touchdown it seemed Eason might be able to succeed some.
It wouldn’t be as Eason went 10-of-26 for 63 yards from there. It’s been a year – dating back to last season's game against Florida – since Georgia saw both phases of its offense fall this flat in a single game.
Defense: A-
Georgia’s defense came to play, regardless of whether Smart said it needed to do more to get off on third down or force a turnover. A defense can only do so much when it’s forced to be on the field for over 37 minutes in a football game.
And in those 37 minutes, Georgia was able to hold Florida to 231 total yards and 24 points. Entering the game, the Bulldogs were averaging 26.4 points in 25 minutes of on-field play, so this was a vast improvement.
The Bulldogs also got an early interception from safety Dominick Sanders that was converted into three points. Georgia also got three sacks and did pressure Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio a good bit.
Georgia’s defense certainly didn’t lose this game, regardless of what was said afterward.
Special teams: D
The punt coverage unit did a decent job preventing any big plays. Kickoff coverage wasn't as bad as it's been all year.
Rodrigo Blankenship made his only field goal try, so all things considered, this area of special teams didn’t have that bad of a game.
But then there was punting. Georgia was forced to punt the ball eight times with Marshall Long and Brice Ramsey both averaging 32 yards per punt. This was the first time Ramsey saw game action as a punter and it was perplexing to see someone who got quite a bit of depth on his punts a year ago hit one for 36 yards, another for 35 and a shank for 25.
Smart said Long is a good punter in practice and is in a slump at the moment. Whatever it is, one thing appears to go incredibly wrong on special teams each time Georgia takes the field.
Coaching: D
Smart and defensive coordinator Mel Tucker had one side of the ball greatly prepared to play. Say what you want about offensive coordinator Jim Chaney but very few play-callers will have success with Georgia’s offensive line and wide receiver groups.
With Georgia unable to run the ball, the Bulldogs were forced to air the ball out. It was something anyone could see a mile away entering this game, that Georgia would have to lean on Eason despite the fact he’s a true freshman.
The only noticeable issue from a play-calling perspective was after Eason’s touchdown to Riley Ridley. The offense went run-run-pass on two consecutive drives. At that point, Eason had confidence and probably should have been given the opportunity to operate a passing attack out of some spread formations.
Even so, Georgia was in this game at halftime. The Bulldogs had their chances. But sometimes it’s as simple as the Florida defenders being better than the Georgia offensive players.
That was the case Saturday.
Comments