Five things we learned during Georgia's loss to Florida

It’s not as much what we learned but the questions that now exist.
Georgia lost 24-10 to Florida, dropping its third game in a row to the Gators. To think, Georgia beat Florida three times in a row from 2011-13 and appeared to be beginning a new streak and a new turning point in the rivalry.
Since, Will Muschamp won once and Jim McElwain has won twice. Mark Richt lost those first two in this stretch and Kirby Smart has now lost once.
On the field, Florida’s offense couldn’t do much at all and it didn’t matter. The Gators were still able to seize control of the game in the second half, with the game feeling more like a blowout than only a two-touchdown victory.
And even at the end of the first half, it seemed that for as well as Georgia played in spots that it wouldn’t be enough considering it was trailing.
The Bulldogs are now 4-4 with a stretch of games that will decide its postseason fate.
There’s always next year
This is a popular refrain for the Georgia faithful. There is always next year. But with how Georgia has played in 2016, will 2017 be any better? Or is this truly a rebuilding job?
There are no more excuses for Georgia’s offensive line. It’s the weakest link on the offense and it would appear the players themselves know it. Nick Chubb hasn’t looked like Nick Chubb and it’s because he’s hit in the backfield more than most running backs in college football.
There isn’t one receiver who has been able to help freshman quarterback Jacob Eason on the job against better teams.
And therefore, at this time, the lone means of optimism this fan base has is to think toward next year. Now, what pieces can improve to make Smart’s second season better than his first one? Time will tell, although the moment sure seems tough for a lot of people to deal with.
Going bowling?
While next year is a long way away, Georgia still has to focus on getting to a bowl game. Any bowl game will do at this point, just for the sake of getting 15 extra practices in December.
But with the remaining schedule, will Georgia be able to make it to a bowl? At 4-4, Georgia needs two more wins to get to the postseason. Kentucky is riding a three-game winning streak and has a home date under the lights.
The Wildcats have been able to run the ball at will on its opponents lately, although the Bulldogs have done a good job defending this. Auburn looks like a top-10 team and Georgia figures to be a heavy underdog in that game.
No one will give Louisiana-Lafayette a chance but no one gave Nicholls State one either. And Georgia Tech isn’t that good of a team but will likely give its rival a good test.
It’s not out of the question for Georgia to lose three of its final four, or even for it to lose out. But the Bulldogs could also go 2-2 or 3-1 over this stretch. Anything's possible at this point.
Who’s to blame?
Whenever seasons like this occur, a lot of people want to point fingers.
In this instance it’s quite difficult to truly place most of the blame in a certain spot. Yes, the collapse of Georgia’s 2013 recruiting class is a major factor why this year’s team is struggling. Yes, the lack of offensive line depth with at least one sure-fire draft pick in the top three rounds is glaring.
Yes, Jim Chaney’s offense hasn’t been able to adjust to its personnel and show much of a pulse each week.
But ultimately this is Smart’s team. And he even said he was hired to get this team over the hump that Richt couldn’t get – which was conference championships and competing for national titles.
And after a 10-3 campaign in 2015, with Georgia recording 10-win seasons in four of the past five seasons, the Bulldogs have taken a major step backward in 2016. Smart came in an instituted a culture change from top to bottom, modeling just about everything from his time at Alabama.
Therefore, it all starts with Smart and even he’d admit to that. It’s his mess to fix, and given the contract he’s under, he’ll have time to do so.
Tough season for Chubb
If there’s one player to feel bad for it would have to be Chubb.
Chubb spent countless hours rehabbing his surgically-repaired knee, which had his PCL, LCL and MCL torn last year at Tennessee. If there’s one player who didn’t deserve a season like this, of anyone, it’s Chubb.
Yet Chubb may not rush for 1,000 yards this year, despite being healthy for nearly the whole season. Chubb has only rushed for over 100 yards twice this season. He has 606 yards in eight games, which puts him on pace for 909.
Take into account the lack of ability Georgia’s had in creating runs for Chubb and it’s clear he’s no longer the driving force in this offense, which is a shame.
It’s not Chubb’s fault he can’t find anything. Georgia’s offensive line has been unable to string together any kind of consistency and beat up on two poor rush defenses. Everyone else, including weaker run defenses such as Vanderbilt, have been able to contain all of Georgia’s backs.
Given the strenuous rehab Chubb endured, it’s tough to see him have such little room to work with.
Defense continues to improve
One silver lining from Georgia’s loss is that the defense continues to show improvement. Given where it was against Missouri compared to now, it’s a good sign to see.
Georgia’s rushing defense has been big over the past few weeks. And the move to insert Deandre Baker into the starting lineup has paid off. Teams haven’t been able to key in one cornerback and it’s helped strengthen the secondary.
While the offense has regressed, the defense is trending in a better direction. But even that hasn’t been enough yet.
Comments