Latest on three injured Georgia players

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave updates to three Georgia players who were unable to finish Saturday's 24-10 loss to Florida.
Safety Dominick Sanders (MCL sprain), defensive tackle DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle (ankle) and receiver Riley Ridley (ankle) all were injured against the Gators.
Smart said Sanders "should be fine" and anticipates Ridley will also be OK. Ridley, however, will miss Monday's practice due to a death in the family.
Hawkins-Muckle is considered "day to day" with what Smart previously described Saturday as a "high ankle sprain."Hawkins-Muckle will not practice Monday.
Sanders recorded an interception early in the game and Ridley caught the Bulldogs' only touchdown. Hawkins-Muckle totaled six tackles in the game.
