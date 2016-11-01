Riley Ridley returns to practice after missing Monday

Georgia receiver Riley Ridley returned to practice Tuesday after sitting Monday’s session out due to a death in the family.
Ridley, however, seemed hobbled on the practice field and definitely not at 100 percent. The freshman receiver sprained his ankle during last Saturday’s 24-10 loss to Florida.
Ridley sprained his ankle on a play that had potential a big play or even a touchdown. Quarterback Jacob Eason underthrew a pass down the right sideline to a wide-open Ridley, who was forced to turn his body around and get low for the ball.
As Ridley sprained his ankle, he also dropped the pass. What could have been a game-changing play turned into zero points on that second-quarter possession.
Ridley caught one pass for 14 yards against the Gators, with the catch going for a touchdown. For the season, Ridley has eight catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
Comments