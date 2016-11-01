New offensive player absent from practice

Georgia receiver Jayson Stanley was not present during Tuesday’s open portion of practice to the media.
Stanley started last Saturday’s 24-10 loss to Florida but didn’t have a catch. Stanley, who has started five of eight games, has yet to catch a pass this season.
Stanley was targeted once during Saturday’s game against Florida but was unable to come up with the catch.
Stanley was one of Georgia’s standouts during the spring and made quite a few plays during the G-Day game. In that practice game, in front of 93,000 fans to start, Stanley caught four passes for 87 yards.
Absent for a second day was defensive lineman DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle. Head coach Kirby Smart previously described Hawkins-Muckle’s injury as a “high ankle sprain,” which would indicate some missed time on the football field.
Smart, however, has previously said he does not know the severity of the injury.
Safety Dominick Sanders, how sustained a knee sprain against the Gators, was practicing for the second consecutive day. He will be expected to play against Kentucky.
Comments