Through tough stretch, Chigbu says Bulldogs are playing 'for the seniors'

Michael Chigbu wishes the season would have played out differently up to this point.
But Georgia’s lost four of its past five games and isn’t in contention for the SEC East anymore. The Bulldogs have struggled in a myriad of areas, including special teams, the running game, receivers getting open and with a true freshman quarterback adjusting to college football.
But Chigbu, a sophomore wide receiver, said the recent slide hasn’t deterred anyone on the team from showing up and practicing hard.
He said, as an underclassman, there’s a good reason to still do so.
“We play for Georgia, play for the seniors,” Chigbu said. “We know the seniors are going to give it their all in the last four or five games, including the bowl. We’re just here for them, playing for each other. We’ll give it our all and see what happens.”
Georgia has 21 seniors on the roster and eight of them play vital roles on Saturdays.
Those upperclassmen have stressed the importance of not losing focus when it can become easy to do, especially in the midst of a losing stretch like the Bulldogs have gone through.
Chigbu said not only the seniors, but juniors Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and Isaiah McKenzie, who Chigbu said “shows true passion and love for the game” have stepped up to keep the team motivated.
Last year at this time, Georgia was 5-3 and got its season back on track with a win over Kentucky. The Bulldogs, at 4-4, will look to do the same Saturday.
“They preach to us finish, play for one another,” Chigbu said. “It’s we as a team, we play for each other, we play for Georgia, we play for the athletic association. We have to finish through no matter what the record is. As long as we show some fight, some toughness, I think we’ll be OK.”
