Fromm signs paperwork, Smart waiting on it before commenting

Jake Fromm went ahead and signed his financial-aid paperwork with Georgia during a Wednesday morning ceremony.
Fromm, a four-star quarterback at Houston County, has been committed to Georgia since early March. Fromm flipped his commitment to Georgia from Alabama.
By signing his financial-aid paperwork, Fromm is guaranteed a spot in Georgia's recruiting class of 2017. It also means the Georgia coaching staff is allowed to comment about him once it receives the paperwork.
Congrats To @FrommJake and The HOCO BEAR NATION!! Sign LOI today with @UGASportscom @UGAfootballLive @KirbySmartUGA pic.twitter.com/mCwwIVSrxP— HOCO FOOTBALL (@BearDownHOCO) November 2, 2016
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, however, was unable to comment about Fromm during his weekly appearance on the SEC coaches teleconference since the paperwork hadn't been received yet. Fromm, and all college football recruits, won't be able to sign a National Letter of Intent until signing day, which will fall on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Fromm has put in one of the best single seasons to date in Georgia high school football history with 3,740 yards, 39 touchdowns and nine interceptions through eight games.
In a 45-35 win over Northside last Friday, Fromm accounted for 520 passing yards, 122 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
“What an incredible football game,” Fromm told The Telegraph afterward. “It’s one that I’ll never forget. We play good when our backs are against the wall. I like being the underdog, and I’m just thankful that God blessed us with a win.”
Fromm is slated to enroll at Georgia in January and could find himself in competition with starter Jacob Eason for the quarterback job.
Comments