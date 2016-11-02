Sanders in non-contact jersey at practice

Georgia safety Dominick Sanders, who has played through a multitude of injuries this year, was in a black non-contact jersey for Wednesday’s practice.
Sanders, who sustained a knee injury in last Saturday’s 24-10 loss to Florida, was still able to practice in both individual and team drills and is likely being preserved for Georgia’s upcoming game against Kentucky.
Sanders recorded his second interception of the season last week, which also was the 11th of his career.
Receiver Riley Ridley was practicing for the second consecutive day after spraining his ankle against the Gators. Ridley caught one pass for a 14-yard touchdown but injured his ankle on a play that could’ve gone for a touchdown if quarterback Jacob Eason didn’t underthrow him considerably.
While Ridley was with the receivers, wideout Jayson Stanley missed his second consecutive practice with what Smart called a “mild infection.” Smart thinks Stanley will be available for Saturday’s game but that remains to be seen.
Defensive lineman DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle missed another day of practice, his third this week, which makes him unlikely to play against the Wildcats. Smart previously said Hawkins-Muckle sustained a “high ankle sprain.”
