UGA's defensive backs will be needed to combat Kentucky's run game

Albeit in a loss, Georgia’s defense performed admirably against Florida by holding the Gators to only 100 rushing yards.
And that came while spending 37 minutes on the field, meaning Florida averaged only 2.7 yards per 60 seconds. Neither Jordan Scarlett nor Lamical Perine were able to average even 3.5 yards per carry, which forced the Florida offense into plenty of punting situations.
One of the reasons for Georgia’s strong performance against the run was due to the defensive backs who came up to help set the edges against the outside plays. The Bulldogs were able to force the Florida runners to head back inside and allow the front-seven defenders to clean up the runs.
Cornerback Deandre Baker was one of those who had himself a day against the run. Baker, who finished with 10 tackles against the Gators, said head coach Kirby Smart has been demanding the defensive backs to be more physical against the run.
“Throughout the week in practice, that’s the main thing (head coach Kirby) Smart likes the DBs to do – come up and help with the run,” Baker said. “You’ve got to be physical to play this game. We work on that in practice so in the game it will be easier.”
Georgia will look to do the same against Kentucky on Saturday, although this test sure appears much more difficult than against Florida.
During the past three games, all of which ended in wins, the Wildcats have averaged 299 yards on the ground. Freshman Benny Snell and junior Stanley “Boom” Williams have formed a dynamic duo in doing so. Williams has more flash and can hit plays outside, which the defensive backs will try to corral.
Snell is a downhill power back who doesn’t need much of a crease to explode through. And when he does, it can be a challenge for defensive backs to bring him down.
“What happens is when you play Kentucky is one guy misses a gap and you got a back coming downhill on your secondary really quick and there’s a lot of missed tackles,” Smart said. “Bottom line is people don’t like tackling nowadays. And people who don’t like to tackle don’t tackle well. And they’re running through tackles, they’re running through people.”
Georgia’s top five contributing defensive backs – Baker, Malkom Parrish, Aaron Davis, Dominick Sanders and Quincy Mauger – collectively weigh an average of 190.6 pounds. While Williams weighs 196 pounds, Snell is a bruiser at 220.
Based on the film he’s seen, Smart said some defensive backs who have had a chance to tackle Snell simply don’t want to.
That can’t be Georgia’s mentality in this game.
“They got two kinds of backs. They got lightning and they got thunder,” Smart said. “’They’re doing a good job with those guys of really hitting and pounding it up in there. There’s not a lot of folks willing to tackle when you watch the tape. That’s part of the issue. These guys run the ball really, really well.”
Comments