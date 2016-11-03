Chubb, running backs continue to encourage offensive line

It would be easy, and even convenient, for Nick Chubb and Sony Michel to point the finger at Georgia’s offensive line for failing to open much room this season.
Instead, the two veteran running backs continue to offer thier line words of encouragement.
Against Florida, Georgia combined for 21 rushing yards on 19 carries, a season low and something that hasn’t been seen in quite some time. The Bulldogs have built a reputation as a downhill running team and it’s been quite the surprise to see them struggle so much running the ball.
But the offensive line is still trying to work through a third offensive line coach in as many seasons along with the new scheme that was implemented during the spring. And with that, Chubb, Michel and company have given thrown positive words their way.
"They're telling us to keep on doing what we do and go out there and work hard," offensive guard Dyshon Sims said. "They motivate us and keep us going at practice."
Georgia’s offensive line has replicated a rollercoaster all year. It opened the season paving Nick Chubb for 222 rushing yards and the offense as a whole for 289. It then couldn’t spring for Chubb for a 100-yard day until the Bulldogs played South Carolina on Oct. 9. And Georgia ran wild over the Gamecocks in a 28-14 win while looking like one of the better rushing attacks in the conference.
Since, Georgia has totaled 96 yards combined against Vanderbilt and Florida.
Earlier in the week Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Chubb is definitely upset at the way the season’s gone, to which the star running back mostly agreed.
"It’s more about winning games mostly but I guess that has an effect also," Chubb said. "The season’s not going as well as we all wanted it to. It is what it is. Now we have to keep pushing forward."
Saturday’s game against Kentucky should be an opportunity for Georgia’s offensive line to find some success and move the ball on the ground. Statistically, the Wildcats rank ninth in the SEC by allowing 196.5 rushing yards per game.
But it wasn’t like Nicholls State, Missouri and Vanderbilt possessed top-of-the-line run defenses and Georgia struggled considerably against each of those teams.
Much like Vanderbilt with linebacker Zach Cunningham, Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones will be important to take care of at the second level if Georgia’s to find success running the ball.
"There are a lot of technical aspects that not only do we have to improve on but you have to give the other team some credit when they beat you, when they whip you," Smart said. "There’s been both cases. That’s what we’ve got to continue to improve on is making sure our guys can whip their guys."
It could prove too tall of an order for Georgia to suddenly get its running game going the way it used to be over the final four games. But with offensive line coach Sam Pittman returning, there will be continuity at this position group for the first time in four years.
In the meantime, Chubb and Michel are going to do their best to talk up the linemen who are unexpectedly in a transition year, with hopes of a strong performance out of them against Kentucky.
"That just means they have a lot of faith in us, and we definitely trust in them," Sims said. "That just makes us go out there and give more effort for them in practice. We'll see how that works on Saturday."
