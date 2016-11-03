Georgia rolls past Fort Valley State in exhibition

It was only an exhibition. But boy did Yante Maten look impressive.
In Georgia's first on-court action this season, a 94-38 exhibition win over Fort Valley State, Maten went off for 19 points in 8-of-12 shooting and six rebounds. Maten was dominant from the beginning, hitting the Bulldogs' first 10 points of the contest.
Having seven to his name, which included an and-one conversion, Maten hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key, which is something he added to his game late last season.
Georgia's offense was clicking throughout and its defense got some good practice. The latter is an area head coach Mark Fox is hoping can improve with the regular season beginning next week.
Three who mattered
Maten: Maten's going to be Georgia's go-to player all season long. He's more than just a post player and got some good work in against Fort Valley State.
Georgia guard J.J. Frazier: Frazier looked effortless on the court against an overmatched Fort Valley State crew and went 3-for-7 from the field (3-for-4 from beyond the arc) for nine points. Frazier had a couple of pull-up 3-pointers that barely touched the net on the way down.
Georgia guard Tyree Crump: After missing his first two 3-point attempts, Crump showed off the range with four makes on his next four shots from long range. Crump finished with 14 points.
Observations
Maten ready to roll: He did just about everything out there and didn't seem to have to work up much of a sweat. He worked the post early and often. He hit the long-range jumper. He crashed the boards and got some put-backs. He dished some nifty passes. And his defense was too much for any of Fort Valley State's undersized bigs. It was a good tune-up game for Maten with Clemson up next.
Crump will have to earn big role: Crump didn't enter the exhibition until 10:12 to go in the first half, which seemed to be a bit of a surprise considering how talented of a player he may wind up being. He came in after fellow freshman Jordan Harris and junior college transfer Pape Diatta. It's apparent head coach Mark Fox is going to make Crump earn being a major player early on this season. But Crump showed that long range that drew Fox and company to recruit him. Crump's quick release was evident and he should be a major factor this season.
Worth mentioning
From deep: Frazier and Crump weren't the only Bulldogs connecting multiple times from outside of the 3-point line. As a team, Georgia shot 48 percent 13-of-27 from beyond the arc. Granted, most of the looks were wide open and shouldn't come as easy during the regular season.
Diatta shows skills: Diatta hit a couple of buckets in the exhibition that showed off both his range and ability to drive to the hoop. After hitting an 3-pointer early, Diatta took a defender off the dribble through open space and to the hoop. Diatta played 13 minutes in the exhibition.
What’s next?
Georgia travels to take on Clemson in its season-opener on Nov. 11.
