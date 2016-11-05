Five things to watch during Georgia's game against Kentucky

Greetings from Commonwealth Stadium.
Kentucky is hoping to be bowl eligible after Saturday night. Georgia is hopeful it will be one step closer to bowl eligibility.
As it turns out, the Wildcats (5-3, 4-2 SEC) are also still in the conversation for the SEC East race, even with losses to Florida and Alabama. A win over Georgia would make them one step closer.
Georgia (4-4, 2-4 SEC) is mathematically eliminated from the SEC East and is hoping to play the spoiler role. The Bulldogs would love nothing more than to stifle Kentucky's hopes of a division title.
Here are five things to watch in Saturday's game.
Kentucky will dare Georgia to stop its run
The Wildcats have run the ball 174 times on first down, compared to 67 passes. Kentucky is going to line up and show the run and try to out-execute the defense. It will be imperative for the Bulldogs to not miss many assignments because one missed run fit could mean a big play out of Benny Snell Jr. or Stanley "Boom" Williams.
But for Georgia, its strength on defense is stopping the run.
The Bulldogs are among the SEC's better teams against the run by allowing 109.6 rushing yards per game. The set defensive backs will be asked to play a big part to set the edges on the outside run.
Eason's got a final road performance
Jacob Eason has played much better in front of a home crowd compared to the road.
The good news is this is Eason's last road game of the regular season. The bad news is he's still on the road in what could be a surprisingly hostile environment if Kentucky is able to fill the stands with this being such an important game.
When Eason is in front of a home crowd, including the season-opener against North Carolina at the Georgia Dome, he's averaged 223 passing yards. On the road, which includes the neutral-site game against Florida, Eason is only averaging 154.3 yards per game.
With Georgia's rushing attack struggling, Eason could be depended on for some big plays. And perhaps he can have a road performance like his only good one to date, which came against Missouri.
Georgia's ground game will try to get going again
Coming off of a performance in which Georgia only totaled 21 yards on 19 carries, the running backs will try to have a good showing during an inconsistent season.
And statistically, Georgia could be in for a good matchup.
The Wildcats are ninth in the SEC by allowing teams to an average of 196.5 rushing yards per game. But the problem is Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones is a good run-fitter and could be a problem for a Georgia offensive line that hasn't blocked well at the next level.
The Vanderbilt game, where Georgia could only muster 75 rushing yards, was a good example of that. Despite the fact teams had gashed the Commodores, Georgia found no room to run because of their linebackers. Georgia will hope it can get to the next level and take Jones and the others out of the way.
Who starts at punter?
Georgia freshman Marshall Long has started as Georgia's punter in eight games with the competition opening back up during the week of practice.
Depending on what transpired over the past five days, Brice Ramsey could once again get in the game. Long has struggled and only averaged 32 yards on five punts last week against Florida.
Then again, Ramsey also averaged 32 yards on three punts in the same game.
Special teams has been abysmal for Georgia this season and it will hope to get better punting production Saturday.
Home field advantage
The Wildcats could have an electric atmosphere for Saturday night's game.
If Commonwealth Stadium is filled to capacity, as it could be since it's a sell-out, then Georgia could be in a position like it was against Mississippi with a full crowd. Add the under-the-lights factor and the Bulldogs might be facing a more hostile environment than they're used to when they visit Kentucky.
It'll be interesting to see if Kentucky, a long-time basketball school, gets its fans out to Saturday night's football game. There were a lot of tailgaters pre-gaming earlier so perhaps it will be a rowdy stadium come kickoff.
