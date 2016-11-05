Hawkins-Muckle, Stanley don't make trip to Kentucky

Georgia won't have two players who have started a majority amount of games this season.
Defensive tackle DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle and receiver Jayson Stanley did not travel with the program for Saturday's game against Kentucky. Hawkins-Muckle sustained what head coach Kirby Smart previously called a "high ankle sprain" during last week's loss to Florida.
Stanley is dealing with what Smart dubbed a "mild infection" and was spotted on crutches earlier in the week, according to a person with knowledge of the sitaution.
Safety Dominick Sanders, who has a knee injury and was able to practice, made the trip and figures to play. Receiver Riley Ridley, who sprained his ankle last week, also made the trip, although his status for a full-load may be up in the air.
Shakenneth Williams is a surprise addition to the dress-out squad, especially because he's listed at wide receiver. During the bye week, Williams moved to defensive back but is apparently back at his original position for the Kentucky game. Williams caught passes from the quarterbacks during pre-game warm-ups.
With Hawkins-Muckle out, defensive lineman Michael Barnett made the trip to Kentucky. He also moved back to his original position after briefly moving to the offensive line.
