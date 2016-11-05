Five at the half: Note and thoughts at halftime of Georgia's game against Kentucky

Here are five notes and thoughts at halftime, with Kentucky leading Georgia 14-13.
Run games hitting early
There was some wonder as to whether Georgia could get its ground game going and whether Kentucky would be able to run effectively on Georgia.
The good news for Georgia: The Bulldogs ran for 108 yards on 24 carries and were able to churn out yards at a decent clip.
The bad news for Georgia: So was Kentucky.
The Wildcats’ two backs, Benny Snell Jr. and Stanley “Boom” Williams showcased their power and quickness. On Snell’s first touchdown, he carried outside linebacker Davin Bellamy into the end zone. On Williams’ score, he ran through a couple of defenders for the touchdown.
Both teams were evenly matched in running the ball through two quarters.
Eason’s throws limited but effective
Quarterback Jacob Eason wasn’t asked to put the ball in the air much. But when he did, he was accurate and able to find the open man.
Eason completed five of his first seven throws for 122 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He had one intermediate pass to Isaiah McKenzie go for a 38-yard touchdown and a 51-yard bomb connect to Javon Wims. Clearly the game plan was designed to let Eason settle into the position as long as the run game worked.
Of course, Georgia had to turn to Eason in the two-minute drill, which resulted in two incompletions. He finished the half 6-of-11 passing for 130 yards and a touchdown.
As long as the running backs are able to hit the kind of holes that were opening up in the first half, the Bulldogs won’t have to rely much on Eason and the passing game like they have in other outings.
Special teams melt down again
McKenzie may have had an offensive touchdown but he had a crucial special-teams mistake that resulted in seven points for Kentucky.
McKenzie elected not to fair catch a punt and got crushed on the play. Peeking up at the last second at the arriving defender, McKenzie let the ball fall right through his arms. The ball bounced away from him with the Wildcats recovering.
It was the latest in a long line of special teams miscues. Kentucky was able to get a touchdown from Williams on its ensuing possession.
Thompson injured
Georgia’s defensive lineman Trent Thompson was taken out of the game with an injured left hip and is considered “out for now.”
If Thompson is unable to play in the second half, that would be a critical blow to a Georgia defense that needs him to help stop the run. Kentucky got some momentum in the second quarter in this department and Thompson is a key component.
Before being taken out, Thompson, however, didn’t log a statistic against the Wildcats.
Blankenship’s streak continues
William Ham and Rodrigo Blankenship opened the year 3-of-8 kicking through the first four games of the season.
Since, Blankenship has connected on every attempt he’s kicked. In the first half, Blankenship make kicks from 25 and 42 yards away, extending his streak to seven in a row. Blankenship has been a boost for a special teams unit that has otherwise struggled.
