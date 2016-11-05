Dogs over Cats: Georgia wins wild one over Kentucky with game-winning field goal

It's the moment all kickers live for.
Georgia place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship lined up for a chance to his his first career game-winning field goal. From 25 yards out and with five seconds on the clock, Blankenship connected and helped give Georgia a 27-24 win over Kentucky.
Georgia (5-4, 3-4 SEC) is now one win away from bowl eligibility and Kentucky (5-4, 4-3) still has to win one more to secure a postseason berth.
Four who mattered
Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr.: Snell was a handful for Georgia to bring down. The Wildcats showed the run and executed a lot of direct-snap plays to him, especially down the stretch. Snell had one of the best plays of the game by converting what looked to be a three yard loss into a first down on a third-and-short late in the fourth quarter. Snell finished with 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Kentucky running back Stanley "Boom" Williams: Williams had a good game as well and did most of his damage in the first half. He ran the ball 14 times for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Georgia running back Sony Michel: Michel turned in Georgia's best rushing performance with 127 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Michel had a 26-yard scamper to the right corner of the end zone in the fourth quarter that put Georgia ahead before Kentucky tied the game up with a field goal.
Georgia place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship: Remember when Georgia had place-kicking issues? Blankenship has since alleviated those concerns by making nine field goals in a row. He made three against Kentucky, from 25, 42 and 49 and 25 yards out (in that order). The 49-yarder was the longest of Blankenship's career.
Turning point
Blankenship's game-winner, considering the game was tied before the attempt.
Observations
Final drive a masterpiece for Georgia: After Kentucky tied the game up thanks to an Austin MacGinnis field goal from 25 yards with 2:47 left to go, the Bulldogs executed a perfect game-winning drive. Twice, quarterback Jacob Eason found receiver Javon Wims for 12-yard gains. He hit Terry Godwin on a pass that he turned into a 16-yard gain. Then Sony Michel was able to get the ball inside the 10 for the final field goal try, which Blankenship connected on.
Run games find success: Both Georgia and Kentucky came in looking to establish the run. Georgia hasn't been able to of late and Kentucky has been dominant over the past three weeks. Both teams were able to find some room to run in this one. Michel and Nick Chubb led Georgia to 215 rushing yards. Snell and Williams were a part of a crew that went for 186 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Eason fades over course of game: Once again, quarterback Jacob Eason started 5-of-7 passing and accounted for an early 122 yards and a touchdown. From there, Eason's numbers dipped as he threw plenty of overthrows and was the victim of his receivers dropping some passes. While he had an early 51-yard bomb to Javon Wims, Eason wasn't much of a threat as a downfield passer once again.
Worth mentioning
Two on the ground: In a rare display of poor ball-handling, Georgia running back Nick Chubb lost two fumbles against Kentucky. The first came in the third quarter on a play where Kentucky's Josh Allen jarred the ball loose. The second came in the fourth quarter on a play that was originally ruled confirmed before a late-arriving angle became available that showed the ball coming out.
Two injuries: Georgia lost Trent Thompson to a left hip injury in the first half. In the fourth quarter, left tackle Tyler Catalina went down with what appeared to be a leg injury. Catalina was able to walk off the field under his own power.
What’s next?
Georgia returns home and will host Auburn next Saturday. A time has not been decided yet.
