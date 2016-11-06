Injury updates following Georgia-Kentucky game

With the game tied and with 2:47 remaining in the fourth quarter, freshman Mecole Hardman was the deep return specialist for Georgia on Kentucky's final kickoff.
Hardman ended up taking a knee in the end zone for a touchback instead of being able to return the kick. But Hardman wasn't deep as the returner due to any kind of coach's decision.
Georgia's top kickoff returner Reggie Davis sprained an AC joint in his shoulder prior to the final series and was unable to head out for the kickoff. So Hardman was the next man up in what ended up being a 27-24 win for the Bulldogs.
In addition to Davis, defensive lineman Trenton Thompson and left tackle Tyler Catalina were injured during the game. Head coach Kirby Smart said he was unsure as to what Catalina's injury is. While he was being tended to on the turf, it looked like trainers were examining his leg. Catalina was able to walk off the field.
Thompson sustained what Smart said is a hip pointer. While Thompson was unable to finish Saturday's game, Smart said the coaching staff is confident that it's nothing serious.
