Chaney moves to coaches box to call plays as part of 'change-up'

Kirby Smart and Jim Chaney met the Sunday morning following Georgia's loss to Florida, with hopes of figuring out a way to figure out how to fix an offense in need of a spark.
Looking for ways to shake things up, Georgia's head coach and offensive coordinator decided that Chaney should move from calling plays on the field to the coaches box.
The two coaches talked for a while and agreed this would be the best decision. While Kentucky's defense may not have been as strong as Florida's, the strategy appeared to work to some degree with Georgia defeating the Wildcats 27-24.
"I think you guys will make a bigger deal out of it than we will," Smart said. "For me, he's sitting up there watching tape because that's where you sit and watch tape all week. You're able to see the same picture. Sometimes down on the field you don't see that same picture. You rely on information you get rather than looking at it yourself. Whether it helped or not, who really knows? Maybe we played a little better offensively tonight because that defense wasn't as good as Florida's."
Georgia went with a lot of running plays early on before opening up the passing game once Kentucky started stopping the ground game. The end result was an offensive output of 460 total yards -- 245 through the air and 215 on the ground.
And the move didn't have an effect on Chaney's communication with quarterback Jacob Eason.
"We thought it would be a good change-up and it would be good for Jacob because he could still talk to him on the headphones," Smart said.
Running back Nick Chubb, who carried the ball 21 times for 85 yards, said the decision to move Chaney to the box reminded him of his freshman year, when former offensive coordinator Mike Bobo called plays from up there.
Chubb said he's in favor of the strategy and that it seemed to work well for Georgia's offense.
"It's kind of what I was used to my freshman year with Bobo," Chubb said. "I feel like maybe it's something where you see it for yourself. That's a coach's decision and I thought he did great up there. He was able to see everything."
