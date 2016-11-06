Turnover troubles nearly derail Georgia's chances against Kentucky

Georgia entered Saturday's game knowing Kentucky would offer a tough challenge. But the Bulldogs didn't help their chances by making several momentous mistakes in the game.
The Bulldogs outlasted Kentucky 27-24 on Saturday night but were hampered mightily with turnovers. Georgia fumbled the ball three times in the victory, which was a far cry from its plus-seven margin from the first eight games. The lacking ball security opened the door for a Kentucky that was 125th in the country in turnover margin prior to its matchup with Georgia.
"Our mistakes were what kept Kentucky close," wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie said. "We had some mistakes on offense, defense and special teams. That's what happens in the game."
McKenzie had the first major mistake for the Bulldogs after Kentucky's first drive of the second quarter. The Georgia defense forced a punt from the Wildcats, which gave McKenzie a chance to break a big play for the Bulldogs. But he took a big hit after failing to catch the punt, resulting in a costly turnover for Georgia that set up Kentucky for seven points and its first lead of the game.
McKenzie, who Smart described as "a thrill a minute," explained what went wrong on the muffed punt that Smart said looked close to kick-catch interference.
"Usually I'll peek but I didn't peek," McKenzie said. "I just tried to catch the ball. I tried to catch it and turn. It was just like a bang-bang situation. It just slipped out."
McKenzie has had some dangerous moments in the return game in 2016, but another Georgia player who was bit by the turnover bug hadn't prior to Saturday.
Nick Chubb has been one of the most reliable players for the Bulldogs but that wasn't the case on Saturday. The junior running back lost two fumbles on Saturday, marking the first time in his collegiate career he has ever done so.
"I'm responsible for two of them," Chubb said. "I put them on the ground. It's unacceptable, but our defense played great in the second half. It's all good when you win the game. If we lost the game, it would be a lot worse."
Chubb's point about the defense was an important one in the outcome of the game. Georgia did not give up any points after either of his fumbles, thwarting off two key opportunities for the Wildcats to strike. The defense also lessened the blow a bit in the turnover department, forcing two of their own in the win.
"We got two and gave three, so we lost the turnover battle when it comes to that," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "We've been pretty good at that up until this point. I think anytime you (turn the ball over), that's an opportunity for a defense to go out and show their character. You get a chance to show your character, you go out there and stop them."
Cornerback Maurice Smith delivered the Bulldogs first turnover nearly halfway through the second quarter. Kentucky's Garrett Johnson reeled in a pass between Georgia's zone defense, which left Smith chasing after the ball. Smith explained he had been trying to get a strip throughout the game, which at one point led to a facemask penalty.
Smith ripped at the ball, and although it wasn't originally called a fumble, it wound up being a key play in the game.
"It shows when you have more turnovers, you're going to win most of the games," Smith said. "I think we've got to continue to strip at the ball, catching the interceptions when they come. I think as a defense, we really did improve this week."
Smith's play came as a result of pursuit and persistence, but cornerback Deandre Baker's interception was more of being in the wrong place at the right time.
In coverage on a first down play, Baker fell behind his man as they raced down the field. What looked like a long pass for Kentucky was altered when the ball was bobbled right into Baker's unsuspecting hands. Baker secured the ball and got down, undoing what would have been the Wildcats' biggest play through the air.
"It was pretty big," Baker said of forcing the turnovers. "It flipped the field and let our offense get in field-goal position and touchdown position."
The Bulldogs were uncharacteristically sloppy with the football, but the defense's forced turnovers and strong defense resulted in only seven points off turnovers for Kentucky. The turnover margin didn't wind up in Georgia's favor at game's end, but the team did enough on offense and defense to overcome those miscues and add another victory to its resume.
"That's how you win games, with turnovers," McKenzie said. "I think we had one more than them, but we executed a lot better. We were able to win the game.
