Grading the game: Positive marks all around after win over Kentucky

Here's how Georgia graded out following its 27-24 victory over Kentucky.
Offense: B
The Bulldogs got the run game going after a poor showing a week ago against Florida. The Wildcats were a much weaker defense, however, which certainly contributed. But it was good for Georgia to be able to play an opponent where it was able to push and bully around an opposing defensive front.
There was some worry that Georgia would still have trouble running the ball with Kentucky's Jordan Jones and Mike Edwards being solid next-level defenders. But the run game got going early and stuck with it for 42 carries, 215 yards and a touchdown.
Sony Michel was the one who made the most plays in this area, going for 19 carries, 127 yards and a touchdown. Nick Chubb totaled 20 carries for 85 yards.
Quarterback Jacob Eason had his ups and downs, whether it was hitting some passes early followed by some overthrows. He also dealt with his targets dropping a few passes, too. But Eason started strong, fell back and finished well with a clutch final drive. His day ended 17-of-31 passing for 245 yards and a score.
Defense: B
Yes, Kentucky's run game totaled 186 rushing yards and three touchdowns. But that's what the Wildcats do and this total was far less than the 299 number they'd averaged over the previous three games.
Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. is a beast and will be a tough opponent for the SEC to deal with over the next three years -- or perhaps two if all goes as planned. The Bulldogs did everything in their power to tackle Snell and sometimes just couldn't get it done. It had nothing to do with fundamentals or effort, either. Snell is that good and racked up 114 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
Quite honestly, holding Snell to 5.4 yards per carry, given the volume at which Kentucky wanted to run the ball at, was a victory.
Georgia did allow some deep throws and got real fortunate on a play that could've been a big gainer to Jeff Badet. But Badet did not bring the ball in and Deandre Baker was behind him ready to bring in the ball off of a deflection. After the game, Baker admitted he got a little lucky but said his main thought was to finish the play, since anything other than a touchdown would've been preferred in that situation.
Georgia's pass defense limited quarterback Stephen Johnson to only 10-of-20 passing for 103 yards otherwise.
Special teams: B
Well, how about that.
Special teams helped win a game for Georgia three weeks after losing one.
We all know how the Vanderbilt game went, with special teams being the lone phase of the three Georgia dropped, and it cost the Bulldogs the game. Fast forward to Saturday's game against Kentucky and special teams came through in a major way.
Yes, Isaiah McKenzie had a costly miscue by muffing a punt that Kentucky recovered and ultimately scored a touchdown off of. But that was the real lone mistake of the game. Place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship played the role of the hero with four field goals, including a 25-yarder to win the game at the buzzer. Blankenship also made a kick from 49 yards, a season-best for Georgia and a career-best for the redshirt freshman.
Marshall Long had his best game of the year punting the ball with an average of 41.2 yards per attempt. He had a long of 50 and Kentucky was only able to return one of the five attempts, which went for just 10 yards. Blankenship also hit three touchbacks, with Georgia holding the Wildcats to an average of 21 yards on the other three kickoffs that didn't go in the end zone.
It was a much improved and needed performance from Georgia's special teams.
Coaching: A-
When something isn't working, figuring out a way to fix it is ideal.
You can only be stubborn for so long in your ways. And with Georgia's offense coming off a poor performance against Florida, head coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney decided to switch things up, with Chaney moving to the booth to call plays instead of being on the field.
The real indication on if this will work may not come until next week's game against Auburn. It was evident that Kentucky's defense came nowhere close to being as effective as Florida's. But the thinking was in the right place. Smart was right, too, in suggesting that reporters will make more of this than the coaches. At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter where the offensive coordinator is as long as the calls are good and the plays are exectued.
But the rationale was a great start in improving the offense's deficiencies.
In addition, sticking with the run game while it was working effectively was big. If it's not broken, why fix it? But when Kentucky started playing the run better, Georgia adjusted and went three-wide to spread the Wildcats out and let Eason try and hit some passes.
The final drive was also well coached as Georgia was able to bleed out the final 2:47. Sure, it's a different conversation if Eason doesn't complete those final four throws of his and if Sony Michel isn't able to churn out the kind of runs he did. But the idea to run the clock out instead of taking timeouts with 1:30 and change to go seemed to throw head coach Mark Stoops off, who let the clock run, even as Georgia got into field goal range.
The result was a well-executed and well-coached final drive that helped Georgia get its fifth win of the season.
Comments