Five things we learned following Georgia's win over Kentucky

Inside Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall following last week's Florida game, it really didn't feel like Georgia was at a crossroads of any sort.
I know it may have felt like that on the outside. Georgia lost yet another game to the hated Gators and fell to 4-4 for the season. It began to actually seem like a rebuilding year after all, which was strange considering how it felt like this team could get somewhere between eight and 10 wins with a first-year head coach in Kirby Smart.
While spirits were down about the Florida loss, there was no real indication on the inside that this was a truly fractured team that was close to checking out. The results on the field Saturday in Georgia's 27-24 win over Kentucky proved that to be true.
Both the offense and defense played inspired football. There was no sign of quit in this program.
In fact, toward the end of the Florida loss, Georgia's defense was still getting after the Gators. No one on the defense pointed fingers (at least publicly) at an offense that has struggled with inconsistencies all year. Georgia's running backs haven't blamed the offensive line for its lack of production up front at times.
In a weird way, there were some intangible positives that came out of the Florida loss and definitely carried over into the Kentucky win. While Georgia could still lose two of its final games (although that Georgia Tech game suddenly doesn't look as tough anymore), the long view appears more positive than many may feel like it is in the moment.
Here are five things we learned in Georgia's win over Kentucky.
Resilient group
Smart referred to his players as "resilient"' after the Kentucky win. He also stated that he hasn't been around a group that has competed as hard as this team does, which says a lot considering he was a part of four Alabama national championship teams.
Now, the difference there is that those Alabama teams were loaded with five-star recruits and NFL talent. Georgia doesn't have that kind of level at the moment. But Smart's seeing a team that's giving everything it has on the field and you can tell by how his demeanor in news conferences has changed.
Over the offseason and into the first few games, Smart was brutally honest and negative at times about players. Even through the struggles, you're not seeing that anymore. And a lot of it has to do with Smart seeing his players give everything they have in these games -- whether it's a crushing loss against Florida or a close win over Kentucky.
Georgia jumped out to an early lead, fell behind and trailed for most of Saturday's game. But the Bulldogs kept at it, on both sides of the ball, to get the win. The defense held a Kentucky drive that relied on Benny Snell Jr. running direct snap plays to a field goal with the offense following it up with a game-winning field goal.
This isn't a Georgia team of the past, which would be accustomed to blowing out Kentucky by 30 or 40 points. And it should be noted that this Kentucky group has become more competitive as the season's gone on. But Georgia showed tremendous fight at a time where it could've checked out for the year.
That's a great sign for Smart and his program moving forward.
Ability to adjust
There have been times where Smart has noted Georgia needs to be stubborn with its approach. After all, Smart does want to take a long view with the vision he has for the program.
Being able to adjust to struggles is key for any program. And while it's not as significant as some may make it out to be, moving offensive coordinator Jim Chaney from the field to the coaches box shows the coaching staff is willing to make the necessary tweaks to try and spark a struggling area.
Being in the box allows Chaney an aerial view of what his offense is doing compared to how the defense is trying to combat it. Instead of relying on information on the ground, Chaney can make quicker decisions and possibly adjust accordingly in a better manner.
In all honesty, Kentucky's defense isn't a good unit and therefore shouldn't be the barometer for whether this approach will definitely work. A better gauge will be against Auburn next week, considering the Tigers' front seven will make things extremely tough when it comes to running the ball.
But the fact that Smart and Chaney were willing to switch up the flow of information from a coaching perspective shows that they're not tied to one specific approach.
Michel looked like an NFL running back
Barring a monumental surprise, Nick Chubb is all but gone to the NFL. We'll see what he ultimately decides on but it would be foolish for the star running back to return to Georgia, unless he somehow gets information that he's slipped out of the top three rounds.
Running backs have a shelf life and guaranteed money is guaranteed money. If Chubb is a day-two-at-worst pick, he should go.
Sony Michel has been a different story, considering how deep the running back class will be in 2017. With the numbers game working against Michel, it could make more sense for him to return for a senior season.
But if he's able to put in games similar to Saturday's win over Kentucky, perhaps Michel will put himself position to be drafted in a spot close to Chubb.
Of the two backs, it was Michel who had the better game and seemed to find the holes more frequently. Michel carried the ball 19 times for 127 yards and a touchdown. The score came on a 26-yard scamper in which he cut across the offensive line and scurried to his right until he dove into the corner of the end zone.
It should also be of note that the coaching staff went with Michel on that drive over Chubb, who ended with 21 carries for 85 yards.
Both backs have been hurt by struggles along the offensive line. But NFL teams are certainly aware of this and understand what both players can do. Over the final three games, and the likely bowl appearance, if Michel is able to showcase the talents like he did against Kentucky, he very well could go ahead and make the leap alongside Chubb to the next level.
Wims becoming a go-to target
Slowly over the course of the season, Georgia has been relying more on receiver Javon Wims, the junior college transfer who offers a 6-foot-4 and 220-pound frame at the position.
Saturday's game against Kentucky could be considered a breakout game for Wims, especially at a spot Georgia needs more out of.
Wims caught five passes for 90 yards, which included a deep 51-yarder that featured a perfectly-placed pass from quarterback Jacob Eason. Eason targeted Wims a game-high 10 times, which shows confidence is building in him as a wideout.
Smart has been pleased with how Wims has performed in practice lately and stated his confidence has started to rise.
Rochester steps up
With DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle sidelined with an ankle injury, defensive lineman Julian Rochester got a chance for even more playing time up front.
He certainly didn't disappoint as he was around the football just about the entire game. Rochester was a force, tying for a team-high eight tackles. Rochester was also able to tally one of Georgia's two sacks in the game.
Rochester's performance highlights how bright the future is for Georgia up front. Rochester, Tyler Clark, David Marshall and Michail Carter are all seeing considerable playing time this season. And they're performing admirably, especially against the run, the Kentucky stat total not withstanding.
Despite the struggling season overall, this is an area Georgia, the program and fans alike, can feel great about moving forward.
Comments