Deandre Baker decided to 'finish on the play' and came up with interception

Poor eye discipline will get the best of any cornerback.
Deandre Baker learned this firsthand as it appeared he might wind up getting burned for a deep touchdown during Saturday’s 27-24 win over Kentucky. With five minutes to go in the third quarter, receiver Jeff Badet ran right past Baker on a post pattern and looked to have what could’ve been either a touchdown or deep gainer as a result.
But Baker, who basically admitted as much afterward, got a little lucky. At the same time, his hustle paid as he never gave up on the play. It resulted in his first career interception.
As the ball came to him, Badet let it hit his pads instead of catching it with his hands. As a result, the ball squirted out and deflected directly backward onto Baker’s person. In heads-up fashion, Baker noticed this and corralled the ball instead of letting it fall incomplete – which would have been considered a win for Georgia considering the alternative. Baker was quick to admit his mistake after the game.
“I had bad eye discipline,” Baker said. “I wasn’t paying good attention to my man. So he ran up on me and beat the route up across the field. It was kind of hard to get back in coverage and in a nice position. He is a good receiver and he’s fast also. But I just finished through the play and ended up catching him.”
Baker was going to try and dive to make the play but saw the ball pop out and in his direction.
For Baker, capitalizing on Badet’s mistake is a part of his philosophy of the game, which is to never give up on a play, even when the outcome seems bleak at first.
Baker became a starting cornerback in Georgia’s fifth game of the season against Tennessee. He’s since been an important piece to what Georgia’s done on defense. Against Kentucky, Baker finished with the interception and two tackles.
Cornerbacks are going to get beat as that’s a part of football. But minimizing the damage when that occurs is incredibly important, which is what Baker was trying to do on this particular play.
As a result, he ended up doing more.
“I just said finish on the play,” Baker said. “Anything’s better than a touchdown so I finished on the play. Good things happened for me.”
Comments