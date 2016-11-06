Good things seem to happen when McKenzie scores

It’s a statistic that shouldn't hold too much significance.
But it sure is still one of note.
When receiver Isaiah McKenzie scores a touchdown, Georgia is 5-0. When he doesn’t, the Bulldogs are 0-4.
Of course, this can mostly be attributed to coincidence. But the Bulldogs have made a point to get McKenzie involved in their offensive game plan most weeks. When unable to do so, the offense has had its share of troubles.
Still, there does seem to be at least a correlation in getting McKenzie involved on offense and winning football games. And in Saturday's 27-24 win over Kentucky, McKenzie notched his sixth touchdown of the season.
“We all have to score touchdowns to win the game,” McKenzie said. “I don’t think my touchdowns mean anything other than they happen. I had some mistakes too.”
McKenzie was mostly referencing a punt return he dropped in the second quarter that led to a Kentucky touchdown. Instead of calling for a fair catch, McKenzie was drilled by a Kentucky defender just after the ball arrived to him. Even if he wasn’t hit, he may have dropped it because the ball fell right in between his arms.
But as a receiving target, McKenzie caught a 38-yard touchdown on Georgia’s first offensive possession. McKenzie took a pass over the middle and used his speed to scamper past the Kentucky secondary.
The Wildcats did what they could to limit other opportunities for McKenzie as he finished the game with only one other catch for 6 yards.
For the season, McKenzie has caught 32 passes for 429 yards and six scores, which leads the team.
McKenzie laughed off the notion that Georgia’s success is tied to him reaching the end zone. But when McKenzie plays well, the offense tends to operate better as a result.
“I don’t think of it like that,” McKenzie said after a brief chuckle. “I think of it as helping the team. Whatever happens, happens.”
