Kirby Smart gives update on Georgia's injuries

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Jayson Stanley will definitely be out for Saturday's game against Auburn.
Stanley has a "mild infection" in his toe, which caused him to miss Georgia's 27-24 win over Kentucky. Stanley has started in five of Georgia's game this year.
Smart said defensive tackle DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle, who is dealing with a sprained ankle, is questionable for the Auburn game.
Georgia defensive tackle Trenton Thompson injured his hip and receiver Reggie Davis has a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. Inside linebacker Natrez Patrick also went under the injury tent against Kentucky. But Smart said most of the injured players other than Stanley will at least have a chance to play against Auburn.
"We've got a lot of guys beat up, banged and bruised," Smart said.
