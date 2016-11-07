Bulldogs Blog

November 7, 2016 12:09 PM

Smart: Choates 'focusing on academics right now,' not with team

ATHENS

Georgia sophomore safety Kirby Choates hasn't been with the program of late due to an academic-related issue, head coach Kirby Smart said Monday.

Choates has been "focusing on academics right now," which is all Smart would divulge as to why he hasn't accompanied the team in recent weeks.

Choates hasn’t traveled with the Bulldogs in their last two games against Florida against Kentucky. While he was on the dress-out squad for the South Carolina and Vanderbilt games, Choates was not on the game participation report for either of those.

Choates has appeared in three games this season, against Nicholls State, Missouri and Tennessee. He hasn’t logged a statistic to date but was a contributor on the special teams units.

Choates committed to Georgia on National Signing Day in 2015, which was also the day he received an offer from the Bulldogs. He appeared in 11 games as a freshman in 2015 and totaled three tackles.

