November 8, 2016 5:04 PM

Hawkins-Muckle continues to work on getting back to practice field

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle is doing what he can to be available for Saturday's game against Auburn.

While his teammates were on the practice field Tuesday, Hawkins-Muckle was present and riding the stationary bike. He also appeared to be waiting to get some treatment on his left ankle, which was strapped in a protective boot on his left leg.

Hawkins-Muckle sustained a high ankle sprain against Florida and wasn't able to play against Kentucky last Saturday. It wasn't a good sign for Hawkins-Muckle that he wasn't using his foot on the bike while using his right leg and two arms.

As Hawkins-Muckle continued to rehab, receiver Reggie Davis (shoulder), inside linebacker Natrez Patrick (shoulder) and inside linebacker Ryne Rankin (undisclosed) were wearing black non-contact jerseys.

Sports Videos