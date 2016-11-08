Hawkins-Muckle continues to work on getting back to practice field

DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle is doing what he can to be available for Saturday's game against Auburn.
While his teammates were on the practice field Tuesday, Hawkins-Muckle was present and riding the stationary bike. He also appeared to be waiting to get some treatment on his left ankle, which was strapped in a protective boot on his left leg.
Hawkins-Muckle sustained a high ankle sprain against Florida and wasn't able to play against Kentucky last Saturday. It wasn't a good sign for Hawkins-Muckle that he wasn't using his foot on the bike while using his right leg and two arms.
As Hawkins-Muckle continued to rehab, receiver Reggie Davis (shoulder), inside linebacker Natrez Patrick (shoulder) and inside linebacker Ryne Rankin (undisclosed) were wearing black non-contact jerseys.
