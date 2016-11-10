Former UGA, Dolphins legend Bill Stanfill dies

Legendary Georgia defensive lineman Bill Stanfill, a consensus All-American in 1968 and member of the College Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday at the age of 69.
Stanfill endured a bad fall recently and complications arose from it after receiving medical treatment. His health had been in decline recently too. Stanfill died in hospice care in Albany.
Stanfill played football for the Bulldogs from 1966-68 and was a part of two SEC title teams. In 1968, Stanfill was awarded the Outland Trophy and named a permanent team captain.
Stanfill was also an All-SEC honoree all three years he saw the field and was earned Academic All-America and Academic All-SEC honors in 1968.
He went on to be selected with the 11th-overall pick in the 1969 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins.
After a very successful college career with the Bulldogs, Stanfill was the AFL Rookie of the Year runner-up in his first season with the Dolphins. He went on to be a part of two Super Bowl winning teams, which included the 1972 Dolphins squad that went undefeated – the only pro football team in modern history to do so.
Stanfill recorded a sack in Super Bowl VII, with the Dolphins beating the Washington Redskins 14-7.
Born in Cairo on Jan. 13, 1947, Stanfill was a three-sport star in high school, excelling in football, track and field, and basketball.
