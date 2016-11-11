Georgia-Auburn game time, TV info, players to watch and what's at stake

Here is your primer for Saturday's game between Georgia and Auburn.
Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. EST
TV: CBS (Verne Lundquist, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
Local radio: Macon -- 106.3 FM; Columbus -- 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Athens -- 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta -- 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)
Sirius/XM: 83/190
Weather: While the sun is still out, temperatures will be in the low 60s and high 50s. When the sun sets, temperatures will drop to the low 50s and high 40s. Don't forget your coat.
Georgia coaches: Head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, special teams coordinator Shane Beamer.
Auburn coaches: Head coach Gus Malzahn, offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, special teams coordinator Scott Fountain.
Georgia's season thus far: The Bulldogs (5-4, 3-4 SEC) got a needed win over Kentucky last week, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Georgia's endured a rollercoaster-like season, which began on a high note with a season-opening victory over North Carolina.
Auburn's season thus far: The Tigers (6-2, 5-1) have been one of the biggest surprises in college football. Coming off of a disappointing 2015 season, Auburn suffered early-season losses to Clemson and Texas A&M before winning six games in a row. Auburn has enjoyed this streak thanks to a strong running game and stout defense.
Series history: Georgia holds a one-game lead on the all-time series with a 56-55-8 advantage. This game is called the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry because it goes all the way back to 1892.
Last meeting: Georgia defeated Auburn 20-13 on The Plains, which gave the Bulldogs a lead in the all-time series for the first time since 1986.
Georgia’s key offensive players: RB Nick Chubb, QB Jacob Eason, WR Javon Wims, RB Sony Michel
Georgia’s key defensive players: DL Trent Thompson, CB Deandre Baker, ILB Natrez Patrick, OLB Lorenzo Carter
Auburn's key offensive players: RB Kamryn Pettway, RB Kerryon Johnson, QB Sean White, WR Tony Stephens
Auburn's key defensive players: DL Carl Lawson, DL Martavius Adams, S Tray Matthews, DB Johnathan Ford
The key for Georgia: Georgia has to find a way to run the ball against a very formidable Auburn front that has limited teams to only 125.9 rushing yards per game. Auburn's front, led by Lawson and Adams, has been tough for a lot of teams and would seem to have an advantage against Georgia's offensive line. Defensively, the same applies. The Bulldogs need to win the line of scrimmage. Pettway could play despite a leg injury, and if he does, he won't be 100 percent. But Johnson is just as tough to defend and the Bulldogs will need to limit their production.
The key for Auburn: Defensively, Auburn will need to shut down Georgia's run game and place a lot of pressure on Eason. The Florida game will be the blueprint for the Tigers' defense, considering Eason was no fan of the heat the Gators were able to get on him. On the other side of the ball, the plan remains the same. Auburn will run, run and run, and hope to have the same results its had previously.
What a win means for Georgia: The Bulldogs could use this win as a launching point for the future. With a lot of recruits expected to be on hand, a win could show that Smart does have this program heading in the right direction, despite having gone through four losses previously.
What a win means for Auburn: If Auburn wins out, it has a great chance to be in the College Football Playoff. Therefore, even with two losses, the Tigers have a lot on the line in this game, as well as their remaining ones on the schedule.
