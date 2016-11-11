Georgia drops season opener to Clemson on the road

Georgia opened a season with another slow start.
The Bulldogs were unable to establish much offense early and ended up dropping its first game of the season to Clemson 74-64. Georgia (0-1) was also unable to stop a Clemson group that found its own offensive rhythm in the second half.
The Tigers (1-0) avenged a blowout loss handed to them by Georgia a year ago and was the more poised team to start the season-opener.
Four who mattered
Georgia F Yante Maten: Maten was Georgia's only offense for the most part and hit two 3-pointers. His day finished 7-of-15 shooting for 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Clemson G Gabe Devoe: Devoe hit some key shots, which included going 3-of-5 from behind the 3-point line. Devoe scored 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting.
Clemson G Marcquise Reed: Reed had an outsanding night with 19 points. Reed hit on three of his six 3-point attempts
Clemson F Jaron Blossomgame: The NBA hopeful took a while to get going offensively but ended with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting. When Georgia threatened late, Blossomgame took over and helped put the Bulldogs away.
Turning point
Avry Holmes hit a jump shot with around 3:30 to put Clemson up 11. The Bulldogs were not able to rally from that deficit.
Observations
Frontcourt shines, backcourt struggles: Twenty-three of Georgia's 30 first-half points came from Maten, Derek Ogbeide and Mike Edwards, which wasn't supposed to necessarily be the case. Georgia guard J.J. Frazier had a tough time shooting the ball and finding a rhythm offensively, which stunted the offense at times. Credit the Clemson defense for doing this as Frazier couldn't be his normal self at times. Meanwhile, it sure looked like Ogbeide has taken the next step with his offensive game. He was finishing much better around the rim.
Smoother offense: Clemson's offensive rhythm flowed much better through the game than Georgia's, which allowed it to cruise at times and keep a good pace. Only once did Georgia threaten in this game,, when it pulled the game to 51-48 to which the Tigers immediately answered with a quick 9-2 run. Clemson had five scorers in double figures.
Worth mentioning
Crump's minutes limited: As Georgia's offense struggled in the first half, head coach Mark Fox left freshman three-point specialist Tyree Crump on the bench for over 13 minutes. He finally called Crump's number with less than seven minutes to go in the first half.
Lead cut, then extended: Georgia put itself in position for a comeback when it cut Clemson's lead to 51-48 in the second half. But almost immediately, the Tigers went on a 9-2 run to extend their lead back to 10. From there, Georgia could not mount any other comeback.
Another opener dropped: This is the third consecutive season Georgia has dropped its season opener. Last year, the Bulldogs lost to Chattanooga. The year before that it was to Georgia Tech.
What’s next?
Georgia will host UNC-Asheville Monday night at Stegeman Coliseum. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
