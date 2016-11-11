Freshman Crump plays little in Georgia's season opening loss

Tyree Crump, the freshman sharp-shooter from Bainbridge, was expected to make a splash in his collegiate debut.
Instead, Crump, who made four 3-pointers in last week's exhibition against Fort Valley State, saw the floor for only seven minutes in Friday night's 74-64 loss to Clemson.
Judging by how Crump was used, there could be a further waiting and acclimation period for the young 3-point specialist.
“Crump hadn’t made a basket that counted until tonight,” Georgia head coach Mark Fox said.
Fox previously expressed concern about the defensive makeup of his team, specifically with his three newcomers, which likely led him to start Juwan Parker as the second guard in place of Crump. Parker played 28 minutes and scored nine points on 3-of-10 shooting. Turtle Jackson also played ahead of Crump and scored six points in 16 minutes.
Crump, who said he's been working to improve his defense, showed he's a freshman on that side of the end. But the seven minutes seen on the floor didn't give him too many opportunities. When he was on the floor, Crump was running the point with J.J. Frazier moving off the ball.
Crump got into the paint for his only basket and missed his only 3-point attempt of the game, which came on a wide-open look.
He ended the game with two points on 1-of-3 shooting. In addition to Crump seeing few minutes, junior college transfer Pape Diatta scored two points in eight minutes and freshman Jordan Harris didn't play at all.
While Crump can light it up from long range, it's clear he still has a lot to figure out about the college game before Fox entrusts him with more minutes.
“He’s got a lot to learn, and has to play on both ends. He will be a good player, but I wouldn’t give any team or coach a very high grade on how we played tonight.”
