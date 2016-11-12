Bulldogs Blog

November 12, 2016 9:42 AM

Georgia loses Marshall Long for remainder of the season

By Jason Butt

ATHENS

Georgia will be down its starting punter for the remainder of the 2016 season.

Freshman Marshall Long dislocated his kneecap during Thursday's practice and is expected to have surgery next week, a source confirmed. It's an injury Long has dealt with before and he is expected to make a full recovery.

With Long unable to punt for the remainder of the season, junior Brice Ramsey is expected to handle punting duties.

Long has started every game for Georgia and has punted the ball 49 times for an average of 38.7 yards. Long is coming off of his best game of the season against Kentucky, which saw him average 41.2 yards per punt with a long of 50. He downed two punts inside the 20-yard line.

Dawgs247 was the first to report Long's injury.

Ramsey saw playing time against Florida after Long struggled some punting. Ramsey averaged 32 yards on three punts. Ramsey is a left-footed punter who used a rugby-style in the game, which should actually give Auburn a different look on the field Saturday in special teams.

Now that Ramsey will assume the starting role, place-kicker William Ham is expected to be the second-string punter.

